Senior column

Since this coronavirus hit us, so many things have changed; normal activities like going out to eat, going to church, shopping, visiting with friends, things we took for granted. My bucket list got shorter because one of the things I always wanted to do was have dinner at the Flatiron and that closed.

I really miss going out to dinner and lunches with my friends. Another change that has nothing to do with the pandemic, but has meaning for me is the doing away with the Indian symbol at Mutual of Omaha. That may seem odd, but I have a soft spot in my heart for that large Indian that used to be well lit up high on the side of the Mutual of Omaha building. I moved to Omaha in 1979 and in those early years flew to Denver for a week end visit to a friend I’d worked with. When I left it was daytime, I parked at Budget Rent a Car, when I came back it was late and dark. Coming out of Budget I missed my turn and ended up in a residential neighborhood. Nothing was familiar, this was before navigation systems in cars and cell phones. I drove around looking for an open gas station, looked up and saw the Indian. What a relief, I knew where that Indian was and all I had to do was keep driving toward the Indian so I was next to him and facing west. With the Indian as my guide, I got home just fine. I don’t get lost in Omaha anymore and since I don’t drive the interstate and can find my way where ever I want to go on local streets, but I never forgot getting lost that night.

Trinity United Methodist Church held their Sunday services outside on July 19. It was a beautiful morning and a special event for parishioners. Indoor services hope to resume mid August. Bev Sadler, who never misses the online-streaming service, enjoyed being able to worship with others again, “watching it live streamed just isn’t the same as being there in person.” Carolyn Sullivan said the music was just beautiful outside. As an added bonus, they got to see the parade of Chevy cars go by.