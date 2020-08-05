Senior column

Since this coronavirus hit us, so many things have changed; normal activities like going out to eat, going to church, shopping, visiting with friends, things we took for granted. My bucket list got shorter because one of the things I always wanted to do was have dinner at the Flatiron and that closed.
I really miss going out to dinner and lunches with my friends. Another change that has nothing to do with the pandemic, but has meaning for me is the doing away with the Indian symbol at Mutual of Omaha. That may seem odd, but I have a soft spot in my heart for that large Indian that used to be well lit up high on the side of the Mutual of Omaha building. I moved to Omaha in 1979 and in those early years flew to Denver for a week end visit to a friend I’d worked with. When I left it was daytime, I parked at Budget Rent a Car, when I came back it was late and dark. Coming out of Budget I missed my turn and ended up in a residential neighborhood. Nothing was familiar, this was before navigation systems in cars and cell phones. I drove around looking for an open gas station, looked up and saw the Indian. What a relief, I knew where that Indian was and all I had to do was keep driving toward the Indian so I was next to him and facing west. With the Indian as my guide, I got home just fine. I don’t get lost in Omaha anymore and since I don’t drive the interstate and can find my way where ever I want to go on local streets, but I never forgot getting lost that night.
Trinity United Methodist Church held their Sunday services outside on July 19. It was a beautiful morning and a special event for parishioners. Indoor services hope to resume mid August. Bev Sadler, who never misses the online-streaming service, enjoyed being able to worship with others again, “watching it live streamed just isn’t the same as being there in person.” Carolyn Sullivan said the music was just beautiful outside. As an added bonus, they got to see the parade of Chevy cars go by.
Bev Sadler has had some Internet problems but thanks to her grandson-in-law in Phoenix, she got them resolved. Her garden is doing well and she looks forward to her tomatoes ripening. She also looked forward to seeing her niece and nephew from Fargo though they plan to just hang out at home as they are too leery of the virus to get out and go.
I asked Diane West, president of the Ralston Senior Center, how her life has changed. Diane said her first thought was “life stopped effective March 12, 2020.” Before that she “had plenty of activity keeping the senior center functioning. Reports to keep up with, weekend usage to track and work, bills to pay, replenish stock to name a few.” Her big disappointment is time she no longer has with family, especially her grand kids. “I can never get that time back.” Talking on the phone or FaceTime is better than not at all, but she misses the love and hugs. “It is not the same. The loneliness, the isolation. We need connections, communication.” She even misses the rumors.
Helen Savich has not been out of her apartment except for a short walk down the sidewalk by her apartment since March 6. Helen had been our leader at line dancing and will dance to a few songs every day for exercise. A friend from church has done her grocery shopping for her every other week but she misses the exercise classes, lunches and activities at the senior center. A planned trip to the doctor will be an outing.
Charlotte Doyle said life has changed since she cannot get out to play cards or meet with friends in the lobby at Ralston House. Going out for a walk and wearing a mask is not always easy if you have difficulty breathing. She does get out to the store but not as often as before. She misses activities and lunches at the senior center as she kept busy every Wednesday working at the desk. What she really misses is going out to eat and being able to do what you want to do.
Virginia Hilbers moved into Ralston House in June. She knew quite a few of the residents from going to the senior center but because of Covid-19 and the restrictions she has not been able to meet or see a lot of her neighbors. She misses all the activities that she used to be able to do and now seems like there is nothing to do. I shared some info about La Vista to help her get by until we at Ralston can open again.
Rita Guenette who normally would be spending time with the St. Gerald Friends on Q events has had to cancel them through August due to Covid-19. She has spent time at home or at her cabin on the lake. She said it has been too hot for fishing but did some boating. Her garden has kept her busy. This year she planted tomatoes, cucumbers and for the first time potatoes. She has limited going out and has been to the grocery store, home improvement store and bank and managed to get a case of poison ivy. She misses the Tai Chi at the La Vista senior center and looks forward to going back.
Charlene Lauer enjoyed an outdoor visit from friends from Peru and Iowa. They spent two hours having lunch in Ralston Park.
Ralston House residents are not permitted to gather in the lobby and visit, however it was noted that there are benches out side on each side of the building for smokers. Smokers do get out in the fresh air and get to chat while having their cigarette.
Anthony Perry had been volunteering at the Omaha VA in the surgery waiting room. That “job” was put to a stop so he was pleased to recently get a call to volunteer. He was given a script and had a chance to role play different scenarios while staff conducted a disaster drill prior to opening their new building.
While the Ralston senior center remains closed for now, the La Vista Senior Center has a full calendar of activities for August. Stop by 8116 Park View Blvd. for a copy or call 402-331-2455. There will be Tai Chi, chair exercise, musical entertainments, bingo and movies as well as other activities. Precautions are taken, masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer is available throughout the Community Center. I felt very safe and It is great to have some opportunities to safely get out and interact with others. Hope to see you there. Thank you for your comments and input. Keep well and safe.
