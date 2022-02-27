Shatel: Can Nebraska's spring camp get Huskers on track to meet Trev Alberts' baseline?

LINCOLN — As winter/spring football begins Monday, we search for clues.

All eyes will be on the new faces, young and old. But framed in the bigger picture, what does this spring mean? And what needs to be done?

Moreover, what does Athletic Director Trev Alberts have in mind for an acceptable season?

A bowl game is an obvious baseline. After that, is seven wins enough? Does it need to be more?

What is Alberts looking for?

The boss left a big clue.

It came in a conversation with Alberts on Friday morning, hours after he announced men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg would return for a fourth season.

Those who would argue that Hoiberg has nothing to do with Scott Frost aren’t paying attention. With Alberts, everything in Husker athletics is tied together.

What’s going on in Alberts’ head?

He started dropping breadcrumbs when the topic turned to why he didn’t spend $18.5 million to buy out Hoiberg, firing him this season. Critics have said it shows the lack of commitment to basketball. But with Alberts, there’s a commitment to a bigger picture.

As Alberts expects his coaches to build a culture and set examples, so, too, must the A.D.

There is money available to pay off Hoiberg. But much of the $18.5 million may have come from a pool pledged to the new football facility. Donated by folks expecting it to go there.

Should you put one project behind to hit the reset button on basketball? Or demand a coach make changes and earn that big salary?

Finally, the bucks stop here.

If Alberts asks toughness and discipline from his coaches, shouldn’t he hold himself — and his department — to the same standard?

In Alberts’ mind, paying off Hoiberg now isn’t practical. And in many cases, hitting reset so soon is lazy.

“Until I’m confident that the administration is operating with that discipline, that toughness, in every facet, I have a hard time ...,” Alberts said, not finishing the thought.

“We’re not going to cast any stones until we get our own house in order.”

Husker fans are running dangerously low on patience. And now they have to wait for the athletic director to set the standard?

That’s what Alberts says he is doing with Frost and Hoiberg.

He continued:

“Fans hate the subjective stuff,” Alberts said. “We have been so fixated on the number of wins, when the reality is if you focus on the number of wins, you miss the point of the process of getting there.

“The way a lot of it was raised around here, the focus on the little things ultimately gets you the wins.

“And if the administration is operating in a very disciplined manner and has some grit to it, too, you can have a hard-working team.

“You can have some grit to the way you handle your expenses. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you should spend it.

“We’ve thrown a lot of money around here. What has it led to?”

Anybody in the audience want to take this one?

When Alberts says he wants to send a message that NU will support coaches, it’s a chess move aimed at the future.

When Alberts says he wants Frost and Hoiberg to feel uncomfortable, doing things they aren’t necessarily used to doing, he’s going for growth.

Husker fans are experts at being uncomfortable. But they’ve only started taking their medicine. The doctor is here.

“There’s no guarantee it’s going to work,” Alberts says, of bringing back Frost and Hoiberg.

“But just throwing around a bunch of big numbers and hoping it works isn’t part of the DNA of this place.

“I’m more interested in those subjective things — the way they play, effort, fundamentals, attention to detail. I believe those things will lead to more wins and losses.”

There’s your list of boxes to check for the 2022 season. But how much can be done in 15 spring practices?

Can new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola instill a discipline to eliminate false starts?

Can assistants Mickey Joseph and Bryan Applewhite, who came from winning programs, teach habits that win games?

Can offensive coordinator Mark Whipple show he is the smartest man in the room by dumbing things down, making his offense simple to execute?

And can Frost, the uncomfortable CEO, crack the whip and make things uncomfortable for violators of good football?

There’s so much to do and most of the heavy lifting is on the offensive side. Job one this spring: Finding a starting lineup then giving them plays that they can execute over and over.

If the line is going to struggle to block, get rid of that ball quick — or throw it outside.

Frost’s Huskers are close and yet at times so far away.

Making the right adjustments, with the right personnel choices, could lead to tweaks that get this team over the top.

Sometimes all it takes is one game. And I can pinpoint a handful of games that could spark a revival.

The Northwestern opener. Oklahoma, with first-year coach Brent Venables coming to town.

And the final two games, Wisconsin and Iowa, will go a long way to setting the mood for whether there is momentum or no-mentum going forward.

It will take smart, thoughtful coaching to navigate this year of urgency. And that’s what I think Alberts is looking for in 2022.

Good coaching. Good football. Discipline. Toughness. Poise.

That’s the baseline Alberts is looking for next season. He thinks if Frost and Co. can do that, the wins will come.

Alberts has seen it. He’s lived it. And now, as critics accuse him of this or that, he’s doubled down on the approach that he says makes sense. And cents.

