Shatel: Don't play the 'what-if' game with Noah Vedral and the Husker quarterbacks

Vedral got to play for his home-state team. Then he got a chance to start at a Big Ten school and made the most of it.

If and when he comes home to Nebraska one day, he might be greeted by someone saying, “Hey, you should have been the starting quarterback at Nebraska.” That will make him smile.

Good for Noah. Now let’s hope he can make the reunion this Friday.

» Memo to Frost: We don’t like those media timeouts, either. But they come in handy when you need a bathroom break.

» The Big Ten caught all kinds of flack last week for changing a rule to allow Ohio State to play in the championship game. I thought it was the right thing to do. I’m not here to debate that.

But the Big Ten — again — stumbled into a public-relations mess that was totally avoidable.

Put Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren (remember him?) out front. Put Warren on a media call with Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez.

Explain to the world that the only rule during a pandemic college football season is there are no hard and fast rules. You have to be flexible.