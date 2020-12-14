Shatel: Don't play the 'what-if' game with Noah Vedral and the Husker quarterbacks

First downs and second guesses:
It’s natural hindsight in 2020.
Some Nebraska fans see their quarterbacks struggle. They see former Husker Noah Vedral completing 61.5% of his passes for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns for Rutgers.
Yeah, NU would have been better off with Vedral at quarterback. I get it. I hear that.
But unless you were saying that last fall or last spring, don’t do it now.
The Wahoo Neumann grad found a perfect spot in Rutgers. He has shined for the Scarlet Knights, leading a program resurgence along with second-time coach Greg Schiano.
Rutgers (3-5) is in contention for its first bowl game since 2014. For that reason alone, this week’s game with Nebraska is big.
For other reasons, it’s bigger for Vedral. He grew up a Husker fan, has family ties to the program and played for Scott Frost for three seasons — including one at UCF.
Will he be able to play Friday? Good question.
Vedral was helped off the field last Saturday against Maryland with an ankle injury that some thought was a cheap shot by a Terps player.
On Monday, Schiano said Vedral would be a “late-week” or “game-time” decision. But you know Vedral will try to play on one leg if he can.
Because it’s the Revenge Bowl? Not necessarily.
When Vedral left last spring, he discussed at length his love for the program, Frost and teammates. He didn’t sound bitter. He just wanted to play.
Would this be a chance to show his stuff to Frost and former teammates? Perhaps.
Vedral transferred from NU last spring. He was planning to use spring practice to push Adrian Martinez, who struggled last year. But when spring ball was canceled by COVID-19, Vedral had to consider his options quickly.
As an NU graduate, he could transfer and play immediately. He and Rutgers were a quick match.
Meanwhile, I don’t recall a lot of noise from Husker Nation when Vedral left. Other than to wish him well.
Vedral got two starts last year when Martinez was injured: at Minnesota and home against Indiana. Both were losses.
Neither was Vedral’s fault. He played well at times. NU was outplayed as a team in both.
The point: While Husker fans knew Vedral was a good quarterback and true native son, many were tied to Martinez. Or salivating to get Luke McCaffrey on the field.
If you were one of the fans calling for Vedral to get the starting nod, good for you. Be happy for your guy. It’s turned out more than OK for him.
Vedral got to play for his home-state team. Then he got a chance to start at a Big Ten school and made the most of it.
If and when he comes home to Nebraska one day, he might be greeted by someone saying, “Hey, you should have been the starting quarterback at Nebraska.” That will make him smile.
Good for Noah. Now let’s hope he can make the reunion this Friday.
» Memo to Frost: We don’t like those media timeouts, either. But they come in handy when you need a bathroom break.
» The Big Ten caught all kinds of flack last week for changing a rule to allow Ohio State to play in the championship game. I thought it was the right thing to do. I’m not here to debate that.
But the Big Ten — again — stumbled into a public-relations mess that was totally avoidable.
Put Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren (remember him?) out front. Put Warren on a media call with Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez.
Explain to the world that the only rule during a pandemic college football season is there are no hard and fast rules. You have to be flexible.
Say this was a rule put in place to have a season. And hope this won’t ever come up again, because you hope there won’t be another pandemic.
Give Indiana big props. But point out that Ohio State beat Indiana, and the Bucks are No. 4 in the playoff rankings. Say the Big Ten wants to have a team in the playoff. Admit it.
None of these things are bad.
Explain your case. Answer questions. Move on. If people don’t believe you and want to take shots, well, they were going to do that anyway.
At least you were upfront and communicated the procedure and thought process. People appreciate that. They are more apt to believe you.
That’s your PR 101 lesson for today.
» Meanwhile, the ACC has hired Northwestern A.D. Jim Phillips as league commissioner, replacing John Swofford.
Will the Big Ten regret this? That’s going to be interesting to see.
» After last week’s KU game, you have to think Creighton officials are contemplating allowing fans at a home game in the near future.
The Jays played Kansas in front of 2,500 at Allen Fieldhouse last Tuesday, including several hundred Creighton fans who made the trip. All seemed to go well.
It looked like most of the fans at KU were in the upper sections. Most of the seats in CU’s spacious home arena are not close to the court. You could probably allow up to 5,000.
Creighton hosted Marquette (with no fans) Monday night and returns home Dec. 23 to play Xavier. The next home game after that is Jan. 6 against Seton Hall.
As we go forward through the holidays, and if there is a loosening of restrictions, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jays fans back in their favorite setting.
» Are the Jays wearing a patch this season that recognizes Bob Gibson? That would seem appropriate.
» One more and I’m outta here: The name “Washington Football Team” is growing on me. I like the helmets. I think it’s a classy look. The name is sort of English soccer cool.
Now what are we going to do about Cleveland’s baseball club? Here’s a few ideas from the press box.
1. Cleveland Rocks, with a guitar on the front of the jersey. 2. Cleveland Major Leaguers. 3. Cleveland Wild Things. 4. Cleveland LeBrons or Cleveland Kings.
Thanks, I’ll show myself out.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!