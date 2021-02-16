Shatel: Hoiberg's Huskers are fighters. We'll see if they can become consistent winners

They are fighters. They may not always play smart, but they have considerable guts. They may be the gang that can’t shoot straight, but they are going to keep coming.

They are a team of characters. But they may be building character.

Mired in last place in the Big Ten and armed with COVID-19 as an excuse, the Huskers instead are playing their best — including a buy-in to inspiring defense.

Yes, it was Penn State. But it was also Illinois.

This looked like a lost season. But there may be something happening here, something that doesn’t necessarily win games now but something that they can carry into next season, when more talent arrives.

It’s too early to say what that might be, but it has the look of a team forming a bond through tough times, a team showing itself that it cares.

Nebraska may not win another Big Ten game this season, but it won’t be for lack of trying or caring. For the second-year coach and the second wave of transfers he brought in, there appears to be some investing going on.

We’ll see. All I know is there were times this year when the Huskers were hard to watch. Now I can’t stop watching.