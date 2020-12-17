Shatel: It's not too early to wonder who Nebraska's QB will be in 2021 (copy)

If it’s the week before Christmas, this must be New Jersey. And other Nebraska football thoughts:
With signing day and the last regular-season game two days apart, Scott Frost’s head must be swimming.
The coach must be thinking about the present and also the future. And I wonder if he’s pondered one question.
Should he take a grad transfer quarterback in 2021?
Joe Burrow is not walking through that door. But would a one-year veteran quarterback make sense?
NU’s quarterback room is loaded. But consider the situation.
» Frost has had three losing seasons. Given next year’s brutal schedule, a fourth is not out of the question. At some point, recruiting and fan trust will erode. An accurate, consistent quarterback is a must.
» Sometime on Friday, Adrian Martinez will likely become the fourth Husker quarterback to amass 7,000 total yards — with Eric Crouch, Tommy Armstrong and Taylor Martinez.
But coming off a year in which he struggled, Adrian Martinez was up and down this season. He showed flashes of playmaking but was also benched with accuracy issues.
Martinez figures to be a three-time captain as a senior in 2021. At this point, Frost knows what he’s going to get with Martinez. Good leadership but an inconsistent passer. Also, a quarterback with a recurring shoulder injury.
Does all that get better next year? Can Martinez be the key to unlocking this offense on a weekly basis?
» Frost called redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey the “future” at quarterback. McCaffrey is a ball of energy on the field. But do you want that energy at quarterback?
Like Martinez, McCaffrey is a tough matchup when he’s scrambling out of the pocket or on the quarterback draw. But he struggled with accuracy and decision-making. McCaffrey is going to need some work to be a pocket quarterback.
McCaffrey looks like he could be a good college quarterback with development. On the other hand, he already looks like a dynamic force as a receiver/running back.
Imagine McCaffrey paired with Wan’Dale Robinson on pass routes in space along with two pass-catching tight ends and a deep-threat receiver. I wonder if Frost has imagined it.
Somebody who will have something to say about the future is freshman Logan Smothers, the dual-threat quarterback from Alabama. Would Smothers be ready to make a difference against Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and the Big Ten West next season?
Nebraska is going to need consistent play from its quarterback in 2021 — every week — just to have a chance to survive. Up-and-down guys won't get it done. Is there a quarterback you trust on the roster?
As soon as this weekend’s games are over, the college football transfer portal is going to go into overload. You have to think Frost will be watching.
» Snow on the ground. Sixteen degrees at kickoff. Wind chill around 10.
How bad do you want it, Huskers?
The culture Frost is building will get a test Friday night at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium. Nebraska is adding more players who love football.
They gotta love this, right? Football weather.
If anyone in Husker scarlet and white is having trouble getting ready for the finale, here are two words they should remember.
Collin. Miller.
The senior linebacker and captain suffered a spinal concussion against Illinois on Nov. 21. Earlier this week, Miller said he was taking doctors’ advice and ending his playing career.
Miller wore his love for the game on his red sleeves. This is likely NU’s last game of 2020. What Miller wouldn’t give to be able to suit up and play the game he loves one more time.
Play for Miller on Friday, Huskers. And play for yourselves, too.
Remember last spring and summer? We spent the time wondering if there would be a football season. We wondered all the way up until mid-September.
This season has been crazy, but it’s been a blessing. And every player in college football should be recognized. They went to a lot of trouble, jumped through a lot of hoops.
So yes, Huskers, go enjoy the game you love one more time — the game you almost didn’t have this year.
We learned to take nothing for granted in 2020. Even a game on the frozen Jersey tundra.
» The last time a Nebraska football team was in this area this late was in 1962. Bob Devaney's first Husker club played in the Gotham Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 15, 1962.
» You heard it here last: This is an entirely different Rutgers team under coach Greg Schiano. The Scarlet Knights are sound. They’re physical and will compete with anyone. And they really want this fourth Big Ten win.
Nebraska? Well, how many yards can Martinez run for?
NU 24, Rutgers 21. Hello, Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp.
