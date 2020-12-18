That’s how you finish a pandemic football season, on an open-freezer Dec. 18 night in an empty stadium in the middle of New Jersey.
With smiles, hugs, a little offensive mojo and, yes, victory.
Oh, and how about some what-ifs, for good measure?
Nebraska wrapped up a 3-5 season with a 28-21 win over Rutgers. So what’s the takeaway from this season?
Sorry, no pun intended.
What did we learn about Nebraska this season? Did the Huskers create any momentum to carry into 2021?
Let me check to see if Dedrick Mills is returning next year.
It seems a long shot for the senior running back who missed most of this eight-game season with undisclosed injuries. But in this pandemic year, who’s to say about long shots?
The one real thing was Mills rolling through the Rutgers defense like a freight train on the way to Hoboken.
He did so 25 times for a career-high 191 yards. No touchdowns, but that was a play-calling issue, ahem.
While Mills was shredding the Scarlet Knights’ worn-out defense, quarterback Adrian Martinez ran it 23 times for 157 yards.
On one run, Martinez found himself so open in the secondary that he hesitated, as if he couldn’t believe it.
The two combined for 348 yards rushing behind an offensive line that is so young they had to use fake IDs to get into the game.
That identity, and a wonderfully executed fourth-quarter drive to put the game on ice should have been enough to send Husker fans into 2021 with a renewed hope of a winning season.
But, and there’s always a but with Nebraska football, that wasn’t the whole story.
Four turnovers — two fumbles and interceptions each. Another fake punt for a first down allowed. A kickoff return for a touchdown.
And nine penalties — nine — in the eighth game of the season.
It was the 2020 season in one game, a grab bag full of goodies and sharp objects.
This one was good for the third victory, mostly because the Mills-Martinez tag-team was too much for a Rutgers team that was fully motivated but without quarterback and leader Noah Vedral.
But it left a bittersweet feel to the 2020 Nebraska football season. Regular season, that is.
What if Mills had been available all season? Could the senior’s presence have flipped the Illinois game? Maybe given NU a chance on that last drive at Iowa?
Or saved the day against Minnesota and given Scott Frost a reason to run the ball up the gut of a thin Gopher wall?
Well, Mills did play in that game. He had 12 carries for 50 yards. So much for that.
You assume if NU could have had a healthy Mills the entire season, we would have had scenes like the second half Friday night. Then again, there’s always a swing pass that needs calling.
Mills, for all his trouble, didn’t get a call near the goal line. But there was a shovel pass to a tight end. And a quarterback keep wide that had grown men walking out into their yards to howl at the Nebraska moon.
At least Wan’Dale Robinson got into the end zone, on an option play, for his first touchdown of the season.
First touchdown of the season? Really?
Nebraska looked good. Nebraska was maddening. Nebraska looked sloppy and poorly coached. There’s your 2020 season.
There’s some things in that bag to take to 2021. A defense that showed real progress and had to carry the offense too often. An offensive line with youth and spirit.
And, of course, Robinson. And Luke McCaffrey, if they can get him on the field.
But beware the sharp objects. Martinez’s roller coaster. The continuing special teams follies. And so many turnovers and penalties that have overstayed their welcome in the eighth game of Frost’s third season.
Will they ever go away?
The Mills Express could be an eraser. The former Georgia Tech transfer said he hadn’t thought much about using his NCAA waiver to return in 2021.
Maybe, just maybe, he had so much fun Friday that he’s juiced for more. Of course, he would need to remind the playcaller that he’s in the game on goal-line offense.
More than likely, Mills broke out just in time to get himself a tape to show NFL teams what he’s all about.
And maybe it’s not over. The bowl season is a collective mess, with teams opting out every where. Nobody’s sure what bowls will be played or by whom. That will be sorted out this weekend.
Nobody could blame Nebraska for wanting to do this again and put an official bowl game in the 2020 records.
Then again, I don’t think you’ll hear too many complaints if the call doesn’t come Sunday.
These Huskers have been through a grinder in 2020. Like all college players. Like all of America.
As Frost said late Friday night, he had his players come back to campus in May thinking there would be a season in August. They haven’t seen their families since April.
The coach looked exhausted, too. So much protocol to follow every day. So many hoops to jump through. The stress of keeping an army of young men healthy and safe.
Frost lost his loving father, Larry, this year, too. A year to forget.
They got to play football, though. For them, for many of us, every game was a blessing in a year where health was the No. 1 blessing.
If it’s over, they could all use a breather. There’s a lot of work ahead. Perhaps changes. A busy offseason.
If it’s over, they can pack their tired bodies and some smiles for the ride into 2021. If they’re lucky, they can go by train.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!