Will they ever go away?

The Mills Express could be an eraser. The former Georgia Tech transfer said he hadn’t thought much about using his NCAA waiver to return in 2021.

Maybe, just maybe, he had so much fun Friday that he’s juiced for more. Of course, he would need to remind the playcaller that he’s in the game on goal-line offense.

More than likely, Mills broke out just in time to get himself a tape to show NFL teams what he’s all about.

And maybe it’s not over. The bowl season is a collective mess, with teams opting out every where. Nobody’s sure what bowls will be played or by whom. That will be sorted out this weekend.

Nobody could blame Nebraska for wanting to do this again and put an official bowl game in the 2020 records.

Then again, I don’t think you’ll hear too many complaints if the call doesn’t come Sunday.

These Huskers have been through a grinder in 2020. Like all college players. Like all of America.

As Frost said late Friday night, he had his players come back to campus in May thinking there would be a season in August. They haven’t seen their families since April.