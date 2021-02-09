Shereef Mitchell stays ready, closes out Creighton’s win at Marquette

Mitchell chased down the rebound as the buzzer sounded. He pounded the basketball into the floor. And walked off the court.

“Shereef’s a dog, man,” Jefferson said after the game. “I’m gonna keep saying it. Shereef is a dog.”

He is also, apparently, Creighton’s new closer.

The Jays turned to Mitchell late in the DePaul game, too. He subbed in for several defensive possessions (and subbed out for offense), helping CU hold the Blue Demons to just two points in the final four minutes of a 69-62 victory.

Then again on Saturday, Mitchell delivered when it mattered most — even on a day when he wasn’t at his best (no points or assists).

“Shereef didn’t have a particularly great game by Shereef’s standards,” coach Greg McDermott said. “But to sit there, to be ready, to go in — to have your number called the last possession of the game, and to stay down on D.J. Carton and make him give the basketball up. Everybody in the building thought he was shooting it. Reef did a great job.”

Creighton’s best free-throw shooter in the clutch?

So far this year, it’s been Marcus Zegarowski.