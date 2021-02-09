Shereef Mitchell stays ready, closes out Creighton’s win at Marquette

With 10 minutes to play in Saturday’s second half at Marquette, Shereef Mitchell subbed out of the game for what seemed like the final time.
It was the 9:57 mark, to be exact.
He helped Damien Jefferson off the floor and then trotted to the Creighton bench, where he began to watch the action from his second-row seat. The Omaha native probably wasn’t thrilled at that moment — he’d just had a sequence where he lost the ball on a drive for a turnover and then got beat off the dribble for a dunk.
Yet Mitchell stayed engaged.
You could see him celebrating when the Jays were rising up for dunks and stretching their lead to 12 points. He was helping to encourage the guys when the Golden Eagles started clawing their way back.
A full 28 minutes of actual time elapsed (9:34 of game time) with him on the bench.
Yet when the Jays needed Mitchell again — for one final defensive stand in their 71-68 win Saturday — Mitchell came through.
The sophomore guard entered with 23 seconds left solely so he could pester Marquette’s D.J. Carton. He applied so much defensive pressure that Carton, who’d just hit back-to-back 3s, had to give the ball up. Carton never got it back.
Koby McEwen took the final shot instead. His step-back 3-pointer didn’t fall.
Mitchell chased down the rebound as the buzzer sounded. He pounded the basketball into the floor. And walked off the court.
“Shereef’s a dog, man,” Jefferson said after the game. “I’m gonna keep saying it. Shereef is a dog.”
Lock. Down. Reef-fense. pic.twitter.com/oJP16QDVfn— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 7, 2021
He is also, apparently, Creighton’s new closer.
The Jays turned to Mitchell late in the DePaul game, too. He subbed in for several defensive possessions (and subbed out for offense), helping CU hold the Blue Demons to just two points in the final four minutes of a 69-62 victory.
Then again on Saturday, Mitchell delivered when it mattered most — even on a day when he wasn’t at his best (no points or assists).
“Shereef didn’t have a particularly great game by Shereef’s standards,” coach Greg McDermott said. “But to sit there, to be ready, to go in — to have your number called the last possession of the game, and to stay down on D.J. Carton and make him give the basketball up. Everybody in the building thought he was shooting it. Reef did a great job.”
Creighton’s best free-throw shooter in the clutch?
So far this year, it’s been Marcus Zegarowski.
Yes, he missed one that could have forced overtime at Kansas. And he went 1 of 2 at Marquette with 23 seconds left, when two makes could have pushed CU’s lead to 72-68.
But during the final eight minutes (plus overtime) of Creighton’s 10 close games this season, Zegarowski is a team-best 15 of 19 (78.9%) from the stripe.
The Jays’ four other starters are all under 70% during those situations. Mitchell and Antwann Jones are both 2-for-2.
*Disclaimer: I didn’t count the Georgetown loss or CU’s second win over UConn in the “close games” category. Zegarowski went a combined 5 of 7 at the line in those two games.
Christian Bishop’s pursuit of a school record
Creighton’s versatile big man had another efficient day from the field at Marquette, making six of his seven field goal attempts. Christian Bishop’s connected on 29 of his last 38 field goal tries (76.3%) over a seven-game stretch, bumping up his season average to 69.4%.
He’s just off the pace to set CU’s single-season record for field goal percentage: Geoffrey Groselle was at 70.2% in 2016.
We’ll see how Bishop ends up.
He could be in the hunt to take the top spot on the Big East’s all-time charts (currently Louisville’s David Padgett holds the record at 68.3%). But the standard to qualify is five made field goals per game. Bishop’s at 4.4.
G League Jays to watch
Former CU star Ty-Shon Alexander is featured in the first episode of a new docuseries titled “Two Ways to the League.” It debuted Monday on the G League’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.
Alexander signed a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns after going undrafted in November. He’ll be one of three players with Creighton ties playing in the G League bubble in Orlando this month.
Alexander's on the Canton Charge roster. Justin Patton (Westchester Knicks) and Khyri Thomas (Austin Spurs) are also set to compete.
It might be a last-chance-to-prove-yourself situation for Patton, at least in NBA circles. He’s still only 23 years old and injuries have set him back thus far. But he’s already bounced around a lot.
Thomas never really seemed to get his shot in Detroit, where the depth chart was crowded with wings (plus he also got hurt). Then the Pistons hired a new GM and he blew the roster up.
So Thomas heads to San Antonio, which reportedly signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal (allowing the Spurs to waive him without a salary cap hit and sign him to their G League affiliate). It’s a big month for Thomas, too.
