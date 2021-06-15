Shereef Mitchell's leadership will be key for Creighton this summer

Perhaps there will be a time when Creighton junior Shereef Mitchell can allow himself to think about some of his individual goals for next season.
This summer is not that time.
The point guard from Omaha — the longest-standing Bluejay in the CU program with two years of experience on the roster — chatted a bit last week about his approach to these June and July workouts.
Creighton added eight players this offseason, including six freshmen. The team assembled together for the first time last week.
For Mitchell, helping the newcomers along is the main priority right now.
"Honestly, I just want to focus on my team and what we've got here," Mitchell said to a couple reporters after Creighton hosted its annual abilities camp last week. "(I'm thinking) about the guys, getting them ready, getting them prepared for what's coming in October and November. And just having them focused.
"We all have to be connected — so we're building that team chemistry and team bonding as we go along through these months."
Mitchell does indeed have a lot on his shoulders here.
CU added two experienced senior transfers, Ryan Hawkins and KeyShawn Feazell. But they just got on campus. Alex O'Connell is a senior as well — but he's not even been in Omaha for a full year yet.
The rest of the roster is made up of sophomores, redshirt freshmen and freshmen.
So they'll be looking to Mitchell to be a tone-setter. During drillwork. In the weight room. During any team function, really. Mitchell's voice will matter.
It'll be worth watching to see how he responds.
More than likely, though, he'll be up for the challenge.
From the moment he joined the Creighton program, Mitchell's left his mark by bringing effort and energy to the practice floor. He's always putting in the work — his game has undeniably improved every and each year (including his pre-Creighton season at prep school). Plus, he plays with intensity and grit, so much so that he can inspire others to match his passion.
Simply put, he's been dependable and consistent for CU. Exactly what you want out of a leader.
So even though this offseason's biggest storylines have centered on the new roster additions — including the highest-rated recruiting class in program history — it's a guy like Mitchell who'll likely make the most important impact on next year's squad. Both tangible and intangible.
And it starts this summer.
Save the talk about position battles and point production for later, Mitchell says.
But since we're here... a quick stat rundown on Mitchell:
>> He averaged 3.3 points, recorded a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover rate and shot 73.9% from the free-throw line last year. He ended the season going 6 of 11 from 3-point range in his final seven games. He also averaged 0.73 steals per game (14.4 minutes per night).
Two potential areas for improvement: committing fewer fouls and increasing his scoring efficiency (46.9% on 2-point field goals last year).
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa