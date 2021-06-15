Shereef Mitchell's leadership will be key for Creighton this summer

Perhaps there will be a time when Creighton junior Shereef Mitchell can allow himself to think about some of his individual goals for next season.

This summer is not that time.

The point guard from Omaha — the longest-standing Bluejay in the CU program with two years of experience on the roster — chatted a bit last week about his approach to these June and July workouts.

Creighton added eight players this offseason, including six freshmen. The team assembled together for the first time last week.

For Mitchell, helping the newcomers along is the main priority right now.

"Honestly, I just want to focus on my team and what we've got here," Mitchell said to a couple reporters after Creighton hosted its annual abilities camp last week. "(I'm thinking) about the guys, getting them ready, getting them prepared for what's coming in October and November. And just having them focused.

"We all have to be connected — so we're building that team chemistry and team bonding as we go along through these months."

Mitchell does indeed have a lot on his shoulders here.