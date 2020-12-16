Signing day notes: Frost loves the group he signed, but class likely to still grow

x y;xy x yxy
Coach Scott Frost knows two things about every walk-on class signed at NU.
First, a few of the guys in each will rise to the top of the program and vie for playing time.
Second, the walk-ons — 12 so far in NU’s class — will come with “a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.”
That includes Omaha Creighton Prep receiver/defensive back Alex Bullock, who Frost called one of the best players in the state when asked about him.
“I think he could play multiple positions,” Frost said. Bullock caught 11 touchdowns and intercepted five passes this season.
Frost said NU is “lucky” to get the kind of walk-on talent it does.
“They’re going to compete,” Frost said. There’s a lot of talent in this group of walk-ons, so if those guys come in with that attitude, we’re going to give them the opportunity that everybody else has to earn playing time and, if they do, we’re going to take care of them financially.”
Player evaluations by ... players
Nebraska’s in-house signing day coverage on Huskers.com had an interesting twist: Husker players handled the player evaluations instead of the position coaches, who have meetings as the team prepares to play Rutgers this week.
Recruits were sorted by position, and Nebraska tapped a current player to talk. Wan’Dale Robinson, for example, talked about 2021 receivers, while tight end Jack Stoll did his group. Freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran, starting his first game Friday at Rutgers, handled evaluations of guys one year younger than he is.
“He moves well on the second level, he’s able to drive his blocks and put people on their tails,” Corcoran said of offensive tackle signee Branson Yager.
Small school but big game
Seth Malcom is an athlete. And it doesn’t matter what level of football you play at — in Malcom’s case at Fremont-Mills, that was eight-man football — an athlete, Frost said, is an athlete.
“We liked him from the first time we watched his tape,” Frost said of Malcom, who played running back and linebacker at Fremont-Mills but will play linebacker at Nebraska. “Great kid from a great family. So, six-man, eight-man, 12-man, 11-man, I don’t really care. Seth’s going to be a good one.”
Frost feels the same about Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington linebacker Randolph Kpai, one of the top-rated players in the class who had been committed to NU since Jan. 2. Kpai played mostly outside linebacker in high school and, in a class where Nebraska largely whiffed on landing outside linebackers, he’s a candidate to play on the edge.
“All of them can play outside or inside linebacker for us,” Frost said. “Randy’s super-twitchy. When you watch him, he covers ground fast. He strikes on the move. He’s violent. Seth and him and Mikai (Gbayor), all of the linebackers we recruited, I think they’re all going to be capable of playing multiple positions.
Big receivers good to find
In addition to being big in the trenches, Frost and staff want to bulk up on the outside with their receivers. Frost said the staff feels good about the three wide receivers signed Wednesday, who all stand between 6-2 and 6-3.
“This group of receivers is going to give us some length, some catch radius, some physicality and they're all really twitchy athletes, too,” Frost said.
Latrell Neville, a 6-foot-3 receiver from Texas, and Frost have bonded over mutual acquaintances and players Frost has coached at Oregon and Central Florida. Kamonte Grimes, a 6-2 Floridian, is a player that Frost also describes as “twitchy” and has an impressive basketball and track and field background. Shawn Hardy, standing 6-3 out of Georgia, is not only a good athlete, but a “brilliant” mind, Frost said.
“I was talking to him about his homework the other day, and he was trying to explain something to me that I didn't understand,” Frost said of Hardy through a grin. “So, it's good to have that type of kid in the program.”
— Evan Bland and Sam McKewon
