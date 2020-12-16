Signing day notes: Frost loves the group he signed, but class likely to still grow

“All of them can play outside or inside linebacker for us,” Frost said. “Randy’s super-twitchy. When you watch him, he covers ground fast. He strikes on the move. He’s violent. Seth and him and Mikai (Gbayor), all of the linebackers we recruited, I think they’re all going to be capable of playing multiple positions.

Big receivers good to find

In addition to being big in the trenches, Frost and staff want to bulk up on the outside with their receivers. Frost said the staff feels good about the three wide receivers signed Wednesday, who all stand between 6-2 and 6-3.

“This group of receivers is going to give us some length, some catch radius, some physicality and they're all really twitchy athletes, too,” Frost said.

Latrell Neville, a 6-foot-3 receiver from Texas, and Frost have bonded over mutual acquaintances and players Frost has coached at Oregon and Central Florida. Kamonte Grimes, a 6-2 Floridian, is a player that Frost also describes as “twitchy” and has an impressive basketball and track and field background. Shawn Hardy, standing 6-3 out of Georgia, is not only a good athlete, but a “brilliant” mind, Frost said.