Six notes to know about Creighton's two new assistant coaches

Jalen Courtney-Williams joked after his first day on the job at Creighton that he met so many people, he couldn't remember all the names. Ryan Miller, a couple days later, said it'd probably be weeks before he's fully settled in.
Yep, the whirlwind-like acclimation process is underway for CU's two new assistants.
Both are fired up about this, though, conveying their excitement during phone interviews with The World-Herald within the last week. They each noted that roster's young talent, the program's on-the-rise status, coach Greg McDermott's reputation as offensive innovator and the fan base's passion were among the selling points.
It's also possible that the timing will end up working in their favor since the recruiting dead period extends through May and the summer workout window doesn't traditionally begin until June.
How they adjust will be worth monitoring throughout the summer.
For now, here are six extra tidbits on the two assistants:
>> Miller will coordinate Creighton's defense, much in the way that former assistant Paul Lusk did for the last three seasons with the Jays. That means Miller will lead the process of developing a game plan and making in-game calls.
It's a role Miller's familiar with. ... Well, sort of. ... He said he was in charge of UNLV's offense in a coordinator-type position during his two-year stint with the Rebels.
"I'm looking forward to it," Miller said, "working with our personnel and trying to figure out how we can stop teams from scoring."
>> Miller's first full-time assistant coaching job was at Pepperdine under Vance Walberg, who's known in basketball circles as the developer of the dribble-drive motion offense (which John Calipari brought to the mainstream at Memphis).
Miller said he's learned a lot from the head coaches he's worked with along the way. And now he's linked up with another Xs-and-Os guru.
Said Miller: "McDermott's thought of as an offensive genius."
>> A little over a decade ago, Miller was at New Mexico, trying to recruit a guard named Darington Hobson. It just so happened that Hobson's prep school coach (at Decatur Christian in Illinois) was current CU assistant Alan Huss.
That's when Miller said a friendship formed between him and Huss, the former Bluejay who joined Creighton's staff in 2017.
"We've been close for many, many years, Miller said. "It's going to be awesome to work with him."
>> Courtney-Williams indicated that he had several potential job options to consider this offseason. He didn't get specific. But said "it was a spring to remember."
Obviously, the chance to join Creighton's program was one he couldn't pass up.
"It was a no-brainer for myself and my career," Courtney-Williams said.
>> Unofficially, Courtney-Williams is the youngest full-time assistant coach in the Big East at age 28. (Staffs are still being compiled so check back later this summer to see if that still holds).
Regardless, Courtney-Williams acknowledged that McDermott "took a chance on little 'ol me." And he's grateful. He said McDermott "made a move that a lot of people might not of," hiring a guy for a high-major job with limited experience in the business.
But Courtney-Williams is as motivated as anyone to prove himself.
>> Bring energy. On the practice floor, in the meeting room, in the coaching offices. Just bring energy.
That's the way Courtney-Williams hopes to make an early impact, especially while adjusting during the first few weeks. He said this is an "unbelievable opportunity," a perspective that he hopes will be reflected in his approach.
"It's the No. 1 thing for me," Courtney-Williams said. "I want to walk in with the no-job-is-too-small attitude. I know I'll find ways to impact the game and add value. But the most important thing for me is to bring a degree of energy and excitement to what we're doing."
