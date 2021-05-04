Six notes to know about Creighton's two new assistant coaches

Obviously, the chance to join Creighton's program was one he couldn't pass up.

"It was a no-brainer for myself and my career," Courtney-Williams said.

>> Unofficially, Courtney-Williams is the youngest full-time assistant coach in the Big East at age 28. (Staffs are still being compiled so check back later this summer to see if that still holds).

Regardless, Courtney-Williams acknowledged that McDermott "took a chance on little 'ol me." And he's grateful. He said McDermott "made a move that a lot of people might not of," hiring a guy for a high-major job with limited experience in the business.

But Courtney-Williams is as motivated as anyone to prove himself.

>> Bring energy. On the practice floor, in the meeting room, in the coaching offices. Just bring energy.

That's the way Courtney-Williams hopes to make an early impact, especially while adjusting during the first few weeks. He said this is an "unbelievable opportunity," a perspective that he hopes will be reflected in his approach.