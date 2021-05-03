Skye *PENDING ADOPTION*

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.German Shepherd dogs, as well as the other herding... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.German Shepherd dogs, as well as the other herding... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Omahan Thelma Sutcliffe doesn't give a hoot about being America's oldest living person, but she bristles at the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Omaha Westside High School students could face consequences for reenacting the arrest and killing of George Floyd inside the school building and then posting a photo to social media.
After watching the Nebraska spring game, Adam Carriker shares his gut reaction to what he saw and learned from the Huskers in a new episode of the Carriker Chronicles.
A little less than a year after the project was slated to begin, groundbreaking for Nebraska's massive North Stadium Expansion/football facility will commence Friday.
Eight golf carts valued at more than $50,000 recently were stolen from two public golf courses in Omaha. The thieves likely took them to other states and resold them.
A couple has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against three Papillion police officers regarding a 2019 traffic stop.
Mary Kerrigan was the first assistant director and unit production manager. Maddie Pflug was a set dresser for 'Nomadland'
Was Memorial Stadium half-full or half-empty? On a sun-splashed May Day when Husker fans returned to their favorite place, there was room for both healthy skeptics and cautious optimists, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos calls the Huskers' schedule "the hardest in the country," but he still sees eight or nine wins as a "realistic expectation" in 2021.
The 2021 NFL draft was the first time that two Nebraska offensive linemen have been picked in the same draft since 2009 and the second straight year the Huskers have had two selections.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.