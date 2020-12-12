Sluggish first quarter, better second quarter but Nebraska trails Minnesota at halftime

LINCOLN — A rough start — and a costly targeting penalty at the end of the second quarter — left the Nebraska football team trailing Minnesota 17-14 at halftime Saturday.

The Huskers, playing against a squad missing several starters due to COVID-related issues and injuries, spotted the Gophers a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. After NU stormed back to take a 14-10 lead with two straight touchdown drives, the Nebraska defense gave up a late score that was aided by a targeting penalty on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was scrambling on a third-down play when he was hit and tackled by Taylor-Britt, who was coming across the field to make the tackle. Morgan was stopped well short of the first down inside the Husker 20, and NU called timeout.

That’s when officials reviewed the play. They ruled that Taylor-Britt had used his helmet in targeting Morgan. Taylor-Britt was lost for the rest of the game, and Minnesota got to continue its drive with a first-and-goal at the NU 7. The Gophers scored a touchdown two plays later instead of having to settle for a field goal.

Before that, quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for one score and threw for another. He missed two plays because of an injured left hand, but returned to complete 13 of 16 passes for 70 yards and rush for 48 more.