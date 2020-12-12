Sluggish first quarter, better second quarter but Nebraska trails Minnesota at halftime

LINCOLN — A rough start — and a costly targeting penalty at the end of the second quarter — left the Nebraska football team trailing Minnesota 17-14 at halftime Saturday.
The Huskers, playing against a squad missing several starters due to COVID-related issues and injuries, spotted the Gophers a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. After NU stormed back to take a 14-10 lead with two straight touchdown drives, the Nebraska defense gave up a late score that was aided by a targeting penalty on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was scrambling on a third-down play when he was hit and tackled by Taylor-Britt, who was coming across the field to make the tackle. Morgan was stopped well short of the first down inside the Husker 20, and NU called timeout.
That’s when officials reviewed the play. They ruled that Taylor-Britt had used his helmet in targeting Morgan. Taylor-Britt was lost for the rest of the game, and Minnesota got to continue its drive with a first-and-goal at the NU 7. The Gophers scored a touchdown two plays later instead of having to settle for a field goal.
Before that, quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for one score and threw for another. He missed two plays because of an injured left hand, but returned to complete 13 of 16 passes for 70 yards and rush for 48 more.
He was particularly sharp on the 13-play, 73-yard drive that gave NU the lead. He completed four of five passes and ran four times for 21 yards, including on the seven-yard touchdown, in which he followed center Cam Jurgens into the end zone.
That touchdown drive followed NU’s first score of the day, fueled by receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
After a pre-snap shift, Robinson bolted 47 yards on run cut back against the blocks of Jurgens and Matt Farniok. After Martinez converted a third-and-short with a designed run, he found tight end Austin Allen for an eight-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone for NU’s first score.
Nebraska’s opening three drives — played against a stiff north wind — were train wrecks. On the game’s first play, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson couldn’t grab a backward pass from Martinez, which resulted in a nine-yard loss. NU eventually punted. On the Huskers’ second drive, Martinez appeared to hurt his hand on a run, which led to Nebraska inserting Luke McCaffrey into the game. His first two plays were passes, the second of which was intercepted by Tyler Nubin.
Minnesota converted that into a touchdown when Ibrahim, taking a fourth-down direct snap, sliced through NU’s defense, broke free and outraced Husker safety Marquel Dismuke to the end zone. Ibrahim slid into the red-padded gate that leads to the southwest tunnel.
The Huskers’ third possession died at its own 38 when officials failed to see a Gopher hold Robinson on a pass route. Tyson Crawford’s subsequent eight-yard shank of a punt went right over coach Scott Frost’s head. Minnesota turned that field position into a short field goal for a 10-0 lead. Crawford was filling in for starting punter William Przystup, who was not present at the game. The Huskers also appeared to lose inside linebacker Luke Reimer in the first half. Reimer was spotted on the NU sideline without his helmet. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich was Reimer’s replacement.
Nebraska closes out regular season against Minnesota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!