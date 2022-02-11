Small plane makes emergency landing in Nebraska cornfield

LINCOLN (AP) — A small plane has made an emergency landing in a harvested cornfield in Nebraska after its engine went out, authorities said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Waverly Fire and Southeast crews responded to the crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday east of Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said there were two male passengers on the plane when it went down and both had minor injuries, KLKN-TV reported.

The pilot, who was not named, told the news station that he and a friend were flying from Indiana to Lincoln to make a stop before continuing to the West Coast. He said the engine went out between 2,000 and 2,500 feet in the air with about 25 gallons of fuel remaining, the station reported.

The plane had to deploy its parachute, according to scanner reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate.