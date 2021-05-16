All state academic honorees: They've learned to adapt and now they're ready to take on the world

The pandemic has changed everyone, but high school seniors are still leaving for college with big dreams.
The nine members of The World-Herald's 2021 All State Academic Team all want to change the world and some have out-of-this-world aspirations, such as visiting Mars or any of the other planets in the galaxy.
Discover more about these talented students, how they picked the perfect college for them and where they hope to be in 20 years.
Emma Cada
Blair: 1st out of 129; 36 ACT
Parents: Kevin and Erika Cada
College/planned degree: University of Pittsburgh, political science (on a pre-law track)
Scholarships: P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, P.E.O. Local Chapter Scholarship; Panther Pride Award, Panther Pride Merit Award, University Scholarship
Besides your grades, what high school contribution makes you most proud: I was a three-year member and a 1-year captain of my school's varsity show choir. In my time with the group, we scored our highest placement at a competition since at least 2006. We worked hard to compete with the larger surrounding schools and I am proud of the competitive yet passionate environment we fostered. Even if we didn't win, we proudly wore the badge of the kindest school that attended each event.
Teacher with the biggest impact on you: Kirk Schjodt
Something surprising about you: I do not know how to snap properly!
What is your favorite thing to do away from school: Honestly, I most enjoy working at Subway on Sunday mornings with my best friends. There's just something about slicing onions while listening to your favorite songs at 9 a.m. that brightens my week.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go: I would travel to Norway because I dream of living in Scandinavia at some point. I want to see the fjords and experience Norway's natural beauty, both in nature and in the cities and culture.
What you wish you'd known as a freshman: Don't take yourself so seriously! I'm extremely proud of who I've become in high school, but I missed out on a lot of fun opportunities and typical "high school experiences" as I was busy worrying about my grades and reputation. If I could go back, I would agree to hang out with my friends on a weeknight once in a while. Also, the school's nachos aren't as good as you think. At some point, they WILL make you sick. Beware.
What will you remember most about high school: I will remember the fine arts programs. Blair is a smaller school, but we have always been competitive in choir, drama, and band. The teachers and directors in the department are phenomenal; they were the educators who endlessly comforted me in my lowest moments, celebrated my highest moments, continually stood up for me, and taught me to be the person I am today.
Most embarrassing moment: Have you ever broken a public toilet as a 12-year-old at a baseball game with thirty women waiting outside to use your stall? Because I have. Not my brightest moment.
Where you see yourself in 20 years: I want to be working as an attorney, hopefully for a professional sports team. Otherwise, I could picture myself in public office, on the track to join Congress.
Factors in choosing your college: Unfortunately, I've never actually seen Pittsburgh, but I know it's the school and city for me. The large student body is perfect for my extroverted personality and the staff in the virtual meetings I attended were the most welcoming I've met. Additionally, the mix of internship opportunities, academia and passionate school pride is the perfect ratio for me. Hail to Pitt!
How has the pandemic changed you: I have matured immensely and become more aware of the world. Moving a million miles an hour in order to accomplish everything in high school certainly distracted me from my surroundings. When the pandemic forced me to slow down and take a look around, I truly learned that my little Nebraskan town is not always an adequate representation of the nation's and the world's problems. Since then, I've become more active in speaking out and/or supporting various issues and raising awareness to better our world.
Charles Campbell
Omaha Concordia: No rank out of 67; 36 ACT
Parents: Charles and Janet Campbell
College/planned degree: Iowa State University; aerospace engineering
Scholarships: Adventure Award, Expedition Award
Besides your grades, what high school contribution makes you most proud: I'm most proud of making it into an all-state music ensemble all 4 years of high school because I enjoy music and I was the first to do so from my school.
Teacher with biggest impact on you: Peter Klemp, my band teacher.
Something surprising about you: I am an Eagle Scout.
What is your favorite thing to do away from school: Hanging out with friends on the weekend because it helps me relax after a busy school week.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go: Alaska, because I enjoy the mountains and hiking.
What you wish you'd known as a freshman: I wish I had known that most of your plans won't work out how you think they will. I also wish I had known that groups of friends can change a lot in a short period of time.
What will you remember most about high school: I will remember all of my friends and teachers and the positive impact they've made on my life.
Most embarrassing moment: My most embarrassing moment was costume malfunction in a musical performance.
Where you see yourself in 20 years: I see myself with a good engineering job at a company like Boeing or SpaceX, probably with a family as well.
Factors in choosing your college: Iowa State has an excellent engineering program and it's nearby.
How has the pandemic changed you: it has made me more of a realist.
Samuel H. Dekleva
North Platte St. Patrick: 1st of 13; 36 ACT, 1540 SAT, National Merit Finalist
Parents: Edward and Deborah Dekleva
College/planned degree: Notre Dame; statistics
Scholarships: National Merit Finalist, Rural and Small Town Scholar
Besides your grades, what high school contribution makes you most proud: I am a leading member of our band, chorus and jazz band and made it to All-State choir two years.
Teacher with biggest impact on you: Diane Ostermeyer (or Mrs. O), my American History teacher. She pushes our class to its limits and cares about every student.
Something surprising about you: I can recite the entirety of “Hamilton: An American Musical”.
What is your favorite thing to do away from school: I love playing golf and playing chess online. I’m not outstanding at either of them, but I enjoy them both immensely.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go: I visited the University of Notre Dame last March, and since then, I have just wanted to go back!
What you wish you'd known as a freshman: People aren’t as scary as I thought they were. I was socially awkward until I went out for speech, and then my fear of social interaction disappeared.
What will you remember most about high school: Dressing up as Abraham Lincoln for a “press conference” for American History with Mrs. O.
Most embarrassing moment: In junior high, I got so mad at my friend that I threw his phone as high in the air as I could. It hit the ground and broke. I felt horrible about it afterward!
Where you see yourself in 20 years: Using advanced statistics to solve challenging problems in the real world.
Factors in choosing your college: I wanted a faith-based education and high-quality academics in a smaller, tight-knit community. Notre Dame exceeded all of my expectations.
How has the pandemic changed you: I learned to focus more on my family and the important people in life.
Grace Henderson
Millard North: No rank out of 556; 36 ACT, National Merit Finalist
Parents: Amy and John Henderson
College/planned degree: Georgia Institute of Technology; chemical engineering with a minor in biomedical engineering
Scholarships: National Merit; UNO Regents Scholarship; UNL Regents Scholarship; South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Presidential Scholarship; University of Minnesota National Scholarship; SAME Omaha Post Scholarship; Travis B. Lewis Scholarship
Besides your grades, what high school contribution makes you most proud: The opportunities to grow as a musician and serve our community by volunteering at the Red Cross and with a veteran’s support organization called BRAVE have been very fulfilling.
Teacher with biggest impact on you: I have been extremely fortunate to have been taught by many amazing teachers at Millard North High School, especially Mr. Aaron Harding, Mr. Weylon White and Mr. Adam Fjell.
Something surprising about you: I am really into horticulture and plant propagation, and I am currently trying to breed Caridina and Neocaridina shrimp as well.
What is your favorite thing to do away from school and why: Even though most of my studies are science and math focused, I enjoy painting and doing art projects outside of school.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go: I would return to Oahu, Hawaii because I lived there when I was young and I miss the culture and eating Matsumoto’s Shave Ice.
What you wish you'd known as a freshman: Although unrealistic, I would have liked to know about the global pandemic, so I could have started visiting colleges earlier as we did not have that opportunity in our junior and senior years.
What will you remember most about high school: I always loved marching band competitions, and it was something that I really missed this year.
Most embarrassing moment: Probably when I fainted on the football field during one of our marching band performances this past fall.
Where you see yourself in 20 years: I hope to conduct research in sustainable solutions and perhaps in the development of synthetic tissues to improve medical procedures.
Factors in choosing your college: High quality, comprehensive engineering program with opportunities to conduct meaningful research, apply for relevant internships and study abroad. Also, it was important for me to attend a university that has an inclusive admissions process, as opposed to those who pride themselves on the high numbers of students they exclude.
How has the pandemic changed you: I think the pandemic has changed us all in some ways, and in my case it has really helped distinguish things that were superficial in my life and those of importance.
Joshua Lee
Lincoln East: No rank out of 581; 36 ACT, 1550 SAT, National Merit Finalist
Parents: Jaekwon Lee and Heejeong Kim
College/planned degree: MIT; computer science, data science and economics
Scholarships: UNL Regents, Raikes; MIT; National Speech and Debate Association
Besides your grades, what high school contribution makes you most proud: One of the activities I’ve enjoyed the most throughout high school is teaching mathematics to younger kids. There’s something extraordinarily satisfying about building connections to help less experienced students learn more about a subject I love, and I’m proud that I’ve been able to have a meaningful influence on many of their lives.
Teacher with biggest impact on you: My orchestra teacher, Mr. Whitman. He’s been my teacher since 7th grade, and his unwavering dedication to music inspires me to have a similar passion for everything else I’m involved with.
Something surprising about you: I like to collect socks with cool patterns on them.
What is your favorite thing to do away from school: I love to exercise with my friends. Whether it’s biking for hours across Lincoln or lifting weights at the YMCA, having a conversation with my friends while working out always makes it so much more enjoyable.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go: I’d really like to visit my extended family in South Korea. The last time I visited was over 10 years ago, so it’d be nice to go back and catch up with everyone again. Plus, Korean food is amazing.
What you wish you'd known as a freshman: Don’t tie your happiness to your accomplishments. This is something I still struggle with, but sometimes, it’s okay to take a few days off and enjoy life for what it is. You only have four years of high school, and any time spent dwelling on what could have happened is time that could be spent on more exciting things. Everyone experiences burnout at some point, so it’s best to just embrace it and treat it as a well-deserved break.
What will you remember most about high school: Debate tournaments. As someone with little free time, debate tournaments were always the perfect middle ground between my academics and social life. I’ll never forget the conversations with my teammates on every bus ride and the late-night dinners at McDonalds and Taco Bell.
Most embarrassing moment: I once gave my crush a jar of cookie butter in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bag for Valentine’s Day. Also, my card was written in crayon.
Where you see yourself in 20 years: Conducting economic policy research as part of a think tank.
Factors in choosing your college: I chose MIT because of its strength in the applied sciences, as well as the competitive, yet collaborative culture surrounding the school. Also, I love the location — Cambridge is just a few minutes away from Boston, which is one of my favorite cities.
How has the pandemic changed you: Overall, the pandemic has given me a lot more free time, so I’ve started to engage a lot more with my hobbies, namely reading and running. I’ve also learned to appreciate the little things a lot more. Staying at home has given me the chance to have conversations with my parents and play with my dog Milo a lot more often, so it’s really taught me to cherish the memories thatmay seem small in the moment.
Andrew Li
Omaha Westside: 3rd of 432; 36 ACT, 1570 SAT, National Merit Finalist
Parents: David Li and Jinping Liu
College/planned degree: MIT; math and computer science
Scholarships: National Merit Scholar, Case Western Reserve University Scholarship
Besides your grades, what high school contribution makes you most proud: I created an app freshman year to help students navigate Westside's modular scheduling system. It was my chance to turn the code I loved writing into real impact, to come out of my shell and meet new people.
Teacher with biggest impact on you: My band teacher Tommy Krueger. He's the funniest and most caring teacher I've ever had, someone I could really be myself around. He's also an amazing musician and director, always pushing his student to not only play but make music.
Something surprising about you: I do 100 push-ups a day.
What is your favorite thing to do away from school: My friends have this game night where we always play Catan, among other games. It's always a night filled with alliances, betrayals and countless new inside jokes.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go: Mars, and being one of the first humans to step foot on another planet.
What you wish you'd known as a freshman: The best way to grow is putting yourself out there, as scary as it seems.
What will you remember most about high school: My friends. I found my people at Westside, people who get my jokes and make me laugh for hours.
Most embarrassing moment: I used to play soccer (badly) for Omaha FC back in elementary school. The one time I got the ball I was ecstatic and ran all the way across the field, celebrating as I scored my first point. I thought it was weird the goalie didn't stop me. Then I realized I was cheering with the other team. Not my finest moment.
Where you see yourself in 20 years: I see myself having created a startup in tech since I love creating things for others. I'm also a lifelong learner and teacher, so I hope to go back to school and pursue a career as a professor as well.
Factors in choosing your college: I've always been a STEM guy, and I think surrounding yourself with people who are much smarter than you is an amazing way to learn a lot. The Boston area also has a great jazz scene I look forward to jamming with.
How has the pandemic changed you: It's put into perspective just how fortunate I am. It's also taught me that even through adversity there are many opportunities to take advantage of, but that you should do the things you want to while you still can.
Kolton O'Neal
Gretna: No rank out of 353; 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, National Merit Finalist
Parents: Lee and Lisa O'Neal
College/planned degree: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; mathematics
Scholarships: Chancellor's Scholarship to UNL, National Merit Scholarship, Eastman Scholarship, Academic Decathlon scholarships
Besides your grades, what high school contribution makes you most proud: I am proud of being part of the high school band for four years and the two-time state grand champion marching band. As a section leader, I passed on the lessons I've learned to the underclassmen. It was very hard but rewarding work. I am also proud of being a TA in my calculus and physics teacher's class and helping others learn difficult concepts. Most of them will go into technical fields where calculus and physics will be extremely important. I am proud that I helped them achieve their goals.
Teacher with biggest impact on you: My calculus and physics teacher, Mr. Johnson has had the biggest impact on me because he has taught me about life as well as math and science.
Something surprising about you: I built my own gaming computer.
What is your favorite thing to do away from school: One of my favorite things to do away from school is to study math because I enjoy the beauty of mathematics. It's also just fun puzzle solving.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go: I would travel to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, because I have fond memories of going there with my family during the summer.
What you wish you'd known as a freshman: I wish I had known a pandemic would change my last two years of high school. I would have savored the "normal" years more.
What will you remember most about high school: I will remember the amazing friends I made. I will also remember the thrill of winning a state title in marching band after all the hard work we put into the show.
Most embarrassing moment: I once forgot to wear my concert attire for a band concert.
Where you see yourself in 20 years: Teaching mathematics at a university
Factors in choosing your college: math program, economics, proximity
How has the pandemic changed you: I became more extroverted because the social isolation took a toll on me. It also made me care more about politics because so much has happened in the world during this pandemic.
Noah Shackelford
Fairfield Sandy Creek: 1st of 25; 35 ACT, National Merit Finalist
Parents: Steven Shackelford and Nanette Shackelford
College/planned degree: University of Nebraska-Kearney; biology
Scholarships: Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP) Tuition Scholarship, a 2-Year UNK Honors Program Room Scholarship, UNK Honors Program annual cash scholarship.
Besides your grades, what high school contribution makes you most proud: I am most proud of my work to get my school's student-run business, 74 Creative, up and running. I find this accomplishment to be particularly gratifying because this business has the potential to help other students make the most out of their high school experience long after I have graduated.
Teacher with biggest impact on you: My physical science teacher and quiz bowl coach, Mr. Pernicek.
Something surprising about you: Something surprising about me is that I have a 33-plus hours-long classic rock playlist.
What is your favorite thing to do away from school and why: My favorite thing to do away from school is to watch a good movie or TV show. These are favorites of mine because they are a fun way to spend time and they sometimes include really interesting subjects.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why: If I could travel anywhere, I would want to go to Antarctica because it is in many ways unlike anywhere else in the world and the other people who have been there would put me in very interesting company.
What you wish you'd known as a freshman: I wish I would've known how useful a good graphing calculator can be.
What will you remember most about high school: I think that I will remember the friends I had from high school the most.
Most embarrassing moment: I don't think that I have a single most embarrassing moment but seeing all of my baby pictures definitely feels close.
Where do you see yourself in 20 years: I see myself practicing medicine in a community similar to the one I grew up in.
Factors in choosing your college: I chose my college based on its location, the costs of attending, and the quality of its biology program.
How has the pandemic changed you: The pandemic has made me more adaptable to sudden changes and increasingly conscientious in my actions.
Bethany Wiebold
North Bend Central: 1st out of 61, 36 ACT
Parents: Leta Wiebold and Gerald Wiebold
College/planned degree: Harvard; government or human evolutionary biology
Scholarships: KTIC Russ Herman Memorial Scholarship; Kate Emanuel Memorial Scholarship; North Bend Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; NBC Music Boosters Competitive Scholarship, NBC Music Boosters Senior Participants Scholarship; Fremont Business & Professional Women’s Scholarship; North Bend Central Foundation Scholarship; American Red Cross Scholarship
Besides your grades, what high school contribution makes you most proud: I am most proud of the time that I have spent volunteering in my community, particularly the work that I have done as the music teacher at St. Peter’s Kids for Christ and Vacation Bible School programs. There is nothing more fulfilling than having the kids whom I’ve taught run up to me outside of class because they are so excited to see me or having parents tell me that their children genuinely enjoy my class and engage with it in a way that those kids do not engage with many of their other classes. Being able to connect with these children and (hopefully) teach them some valuable lessons has been incredibly enjoyable and definitely one of the most worthwhile experiences of my life so far.
Teacher with biggest impact on you: There are quite a few, so this question is a bit hard to answer, but there are a handful of teachers that stick out in my mind. Ms. Morgan has been such an incredibly important person in my life. She’s always shown that she cares about my life and how I am feeling on any given day. She also proofread my Harvard application essays over the summer, so she gets some of the credit for my success in that regard. I also have to mention Mrs. Beltrand because she has proven that I am not just another student to her either. She and Ms. Morgan celebrate all of my successes. She also helped me to discover my passion for Spanish, so much so that I am now seeking to get a language citation in Spanish at college. I would also be remiss not to thank Mrs. Schluter for showing me that science can be interesting and exciting instead of stressful and intimidating as well as Mrs. Miller and Mr. Manka for doing the same for me in regard to math. Mrs. Miller has also continued to show that she truly cares about me and my experiences and celebrates my successes even during the years in which I have not been in one of her classes, for which I am extremely grateful. Finally, I have to thank Mr. Wright for always pushing me to do better and showing me that history can be about asking big questions regarding how human nature and the world work rather than just memorizing dates and names (although that memorization sure helps for Quiz Bowl!) I know that I can always count on him for an engaging conversation.
Something surprising about you: I love Taylor Swift. She’s one of the only artists in pop music that I consistently follow and whose new music I always enjoy.
What is your favorite thing to do away from school: In my free time, I like to sing, play the clarinet, practice my Spanish skills, and read books (mostly nonfiction books nowadays unless some work of fiction really catches my eye). I’m not sure why, but I have been very interested in music, language, and literature from a young age, so that passion has simply never stopped. Perhaps it is because I like to be intellectually engaged in all that I do, even outside of school.
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go: I would go somewhere in South America like Peru, Ecuador, Argentina or Chile in order to see all of the beautiful natural sites that those countries have to offer and to test out my conversational Spanish.
What you wish you'd known as a freshman: I wish that I had known that I did not have to check every single box on my transcript and resume or ace every single test to get to where I wanted to be in the future. What really mattered was just doing whatever was right for me, whether that was a little more than others or a little less.
What will you remember most about high school: I think that I will remember all of those classmates and teachers who were always truly there for me. I will never forget the teachers who gave me bone-crushing hugs when they found out that I had gotten a 36 on the ACT or the ones who cried when I told them that I had gotten into Harvard.
Most embarrassing moment: I’m pretty clumsy, so embarrassing moments happen pretty often. Recently, I was so excited to see the results of a prank which I had pulled on my friend that I ran over to his house in wedges and fell on the pavement. Both of my knees and my hand were all badly scraped for a couple of weeks.
Where you see yourself in 20 years: I could see myself as a lawyer but also as Dr. Bethany Wiebold, a PhD holder who spends her days in the lab doing research.
Factors in choosing your college: I decided to go to Harvard because I wanted to attend a college with a strong liberal arts program. I am naturally curious and have a lot of different interests, so I needed to pick a college that would really let me explore all kinds of different subjects without having to get a degree in the majority of them. There really is no weak program at Harvard. I also wanted to go somewhere with a positive, friendly atmosphere. Believe it or not, everyone with whom I talked said that Harvard was much more collaborative than competitive, so that also tipped the scales in Harvard’s favor.
How has the pandemic changed you: The time that I had to spend away from so many people in my family in order to keep them safe really made me realize how much I love them and how much I will miss being around them and getting to do things with them next year. It also allowed me to spend more time studying the things in which I was interested, so I read quite a bit about philosophy, economics, psychology, chemistry, biology, physics and other such subjects. I definitely became way more interested in science during the pandemic as well.
