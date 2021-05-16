All state academic honorees: They've learned to adapt and now they're ready to take on the world

Teacher with biggest impact on you: There are quite a few, so this question is a bit hard to answer, but there are a handful of teachers that stick out in my mind. Ms. Morgan has been such an incredibly important person in my life. She’s always shown that she cares about my life and how I am feeling on any given day. She also proofread my Harvard application essays over the summer, so she gets some of the credit for my success in that regard. I also have to mention Mrs. Beltrand because she has proven that I am not just another student to her either. She and Ms. Morgan celebrate all of my successes. She also helped me to discover my passion for Spanish, so much so that I am now seeking to get a language citation in Spanish at college. I would also be remiss not to thank Mrs. Schluter for showing me that science can be interesting and exciting instead of stressful and intimidating as well as Mrs. Miller and Mr. Manka for doing the same for me in regard to math. Mrs. Miller has also continued to show that she truly cares about me and my experiences and celebrates my successes even during the years in which I have not been in one of her classes, for which I am extremely grateful. Finally, I have to thank Mr. Wright for always pushing me to do better and showing me that history can be about asking big questions regarding how human nature and the world work rather than just memorizing dates and names (although that memorization sure helps for Quiz Bowl!) I know that I can always count on him for an engaging conversation.