Change-makers: Judges say scholars handled whatever school or the pandemic threw at them

For Timm, it wasn’t just each student’s class ranking and grade-point average. He said he looked at the difficulty and diversity of their classes.

“They maintained a rigorous academic load that was both heavy in core academic areas but that also showed diversity, with some investment in the arts and college-level classes,” he said. “I was looking for students (in whom) I saw leadership skills being displayed. They were investing their talents academically and to their community and schools.”

Lee said it took some back-and-forth among the three judges to make the best choices from the final 36 candidates for All State honors.

There were so many other things to consider than just academics, he said, because they were all at the top of their class. Judges also considered involvement in school activities, athletics, community service and class office.

“You really look at that heavily involved student,” he said. “When you can be that involved and still maintain that high GPA and course work, it just makes you stand out.”

Wegener said being one of the judges made her realize how many top-notch students there are in Nebraska.

All the finalists were so well-rounded, she said.