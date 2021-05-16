Change-makers: Judges say scholars handled whatever school or the pandemic threw at them

It’s a given that everyone on The World-Herald’s academic teams is a superlative student.
Of the 674 submissions for the annual tribute to Nebraska’s outstanding high school scholars, 27 scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, 52 had a 35 and 77 a 34. Twenty totaled 1,500 or better on the SAT. Sixty-six were National Merit Scholarship finalists.
So just how did the judges choose the final nine students for the All State Team, the best of the best from the Eastern, West-Central and Metro regional teams?
“It was an extremely difficult task,” said science teacher Paul Timm of Lyons-Decatur Northeast, the 2021 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. “All those students were so worthy.”
Joining him as judges were Omaha Northwest principal Thomas Lee and York High School guidance counselor Tami Wegener. They represented the nine educators who determined this year’s Nebraska regional squads.
The All Academic Program traces its roots to 1992 with selection of the first World-Herald All Metro Team. The newspaper followed with an All State Team in 1994.
The World-Herald does not interfere with the process. It asks that the judges focus on academic achievement.
But each of the three All State judges had additional criteria that lifted their choices from the top five students from each of the 247 participating schools. None of the judges knew the name or school of the students. They were identified by numbers.
For Timm, it wasn’t just each student’s class ranking and grade-point average. He said he looked at the difficulty and diversity of their classes.
“They maintained a rigorous academic load that was both heavy in core academic areas but that also showed diversity, with some investment in the arts and college-level classes,” he said. “I was looking for students (in whom) I saw leadership skills being displayed. They were investing their talents academically and to their community and schools.”
Lee said it took some back-and-forth among the three judges to make the best choices from the final 36 candidates for All State honors.
There were so many other things to consider than just academics, he said, because they were all at the top of their class. Judges also considered involvement in school activities, athletics, community service and class office.
“You really look at that heavily involved student,” he said. “When you can be that involved and still maintain that high GPA and course work, it just makes you stand out.”
Wegener said being one of the judges made her realize how many top-notch students there are in Nebraska.
All the finalists were so well-rounded, she said.
“They weren’t just academically talented,” she said. They were talented in other areas as well such as athletics, music, speech, one-act, clubs, and they were involved in their communities. That’s what made them the top of the top.”
Lee said he wishes that every student could be as involved as those on the All State Team. An involved student is an awesome student, he said.
Timm said although it was a difficult task to pick the teams, he loved the experience. He was blown away by the talent of the students included, especially considering the challenges each of them faced during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These individuals, they are the change-makers,” he said. “They are the kids who are highly competitive. Whatever challenges get thrown at them, they are used to finding a way to be successful.”
