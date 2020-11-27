5 benefits of considering memory care sooner rather than later

4. The feeling of home

A well-designed building makes residents feel at home, comfortable and cared for while enabling them to maintain their independence. Major benefits come from minor considerations like private areas, recognizable decorations and emphasis on routine. CountryHouse encourages residents to bring mementos to personalize their living space, creating a familiar, comfortable setting that cultivates health and happiness.

5. Independence

Memory care communities understand the value of independence. Residents should be able to maintain the ability to do what they want to do and live the way they want. Whether they’re walking around the large, secure courtyard or practicing their stroke on the putting green, residents experience as much independence as is possible while maintaining safety.