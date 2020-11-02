A day in the life of a rehabilitation nurse

To provide this level of care requires a true team effort, which is why each patient has an entire team with them through their stay. Madonna nurses have incredible resources that they can call upon and learn from. We don’t just learn from other nurses, we learn from the interdisciplinary team composed of very qualified professionals. Talk about an awesome opportunity for self-learning and growth!

My journey with Madonna started in 2015 when I spent 6 weeks learning from a pediatric nurse while completing my nursing preceptorship. I then applied to Madonna’s Lincoln Campus for a night RN position. I passed the NCLEX and started at Madonna 5 days later. After a year, in fall 2016, I was offered a day supervisory role on the Madonna Omaha Campus pediatric unit and jumped at the opportunity. Upon accepting my new supervisory role, I also was able to take on the position of pediatric program leader, a position that allowed me to gain perspective on the more programmatic side of Madonna. In 2017, I became the full-time pediatric supervisor. I had to give up my role as pediatric program leader, but each change has brought with it more opportunities for growth and self-discovery. In early 2020, I was promoted to the Senior RN Clinical Supervisor role, which has let me apply so many leadership lessons each role has taught me. I have also been able to seek out learning opportunities such as conferences, becoming a CPR instructor, becoming ACBIS (Academy of Certified Brain Injury Specialists) certified and becoming a car seat technician.