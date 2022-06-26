A national beauty industry leader, Milan Laser Hair Removal celebrates 10 years

The country’s largest laser hair removal company didn’t start on top — it’s been a decade of dedication, hard work and learning from successes and failures.

Milan Laser Hair Removal 225 N. 80th St., 402-812-5111 16939 Wright Plaza, 402-991-0789 www.milanlaseromaha.com

As they celebrate their 10th anniversary this month, the co-founders of Milan Laser Hair Removal are looking back on their modest origin story and looking forward to a promising future full of growth and further innovation. The two friends, Dr. Shikhar Saxena and Dr. Abe Schumacher, were both practicing medical doctors when Milan Laser was born.

“A doctor came into the urgent care I was working at in Papillion and asked if I wanted to buy his company across the street — it was Milan Laser Aesthetics,” said Dr. Saxena, co-founder and CEO of Milan Laser Hair Removal. “I wasn’t sure because I had student loans, and I didn’t even know what laser hair removal was. I called Abe and asked if he wanted to check it out with me because it seemed pretty cool. We ended up buying Milan in June 2012.”

In the beginning, the two did everything for the business while working full-time as doctors — they were Milan’s receptionists, sales managers, coders for the website and treatment providers. At the time, the company offered 11 services, including injectables such as Botox, cool sculpting and laser hair removal, which made up only a fraction of the business. So why did they pivot to only offering laser hair removal?

“We went laser-focused into laser hair removal because it’s what we were most knowledgeable and passionate about,” explained Dr. Saxena. “We wanted to do something that had the highest efficacy and customer satisfaction that could create a true connection with our clients and change their lives.”

Indeed 10 years later, many of Milan Laser’s clients are transgender or have PCOS, so the treatments are incredibly personal and life-changing. It’s one reason Milan Laser has set itself apart from the competition and become the leader in the accelerating laser hair removal arena by delivering exceptional results, unmatched client experience and transparent pricing.

Milan Laser started its Unlimited Package in January 2014, changing the aesthetics industry. Milan is the only company in the nation that gives clients all of the treatments they’ll ever need at one affordable price — breaking the outdated business model of endless touch-up fees and needing to buy additional treatment packages.

“Most companies make you pay for each session and only give you a certain amount of treatments, so the results aren’t there,” explained Dr. Schumacher, co-founder and co-executive chairman at Milan Laser. “We changed the game by offering unlimited treatments — it’s one of the cornerstones of our business and part of where we are today.”

Milan Laser is on track to have more than 200 locations nationally this summer. But even with clinics in larger cities like Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Houston and Nashville, the company is staying true to its Nebraska roots by having its corporate headquarters in Omaha. Over the course of a decade, Milan has moved from a small clinic with a team of three to a premier laser hair removal provider with more than 1,000 employees nationally.

“We run on Milan time — what we do in a quarter, most companies don’t do in a year,” said Dr. Saxena.

Their corporate headquarters in west Omaha houses teams ranging from IT and marketing to the client coordinator team responsible for answering questions, educating people about laser hair removal and booking consultations for clients at clinics around the country.

As part of the company’s massive growth, Milan hired an operations officer to oversee the clinics. Colleen Papek, native South Omahan and former vice president and director of stores at Younkers, joined the Milan team as chief operations officer in 2018.

“I was captivated by Abe and Shikhar’s vision a decade ago,” Papek recalled. “I’m humbled by our success as a company over the past 10 years, and I’m grateful for our team and supporters. We’re just getting started, and our best years are still to come.”

As Milan’s footprint continues to expand, so does its reputation. The company emphasizes the importance of client feedback and believes the clients’ results speak for themselves.

“We know we have the best people working for Milan, and our online reviews reiterate that,” Schumacher said. “From the clinic cleanliness and professionalism to the results and relationships our clinic teams build with their clients, it’s incredible.”

And speaking of online, if you search “laser hair removal,” Milan is at the top of the pack. The conversation around laser hair removal has evolved over the last few years, and that’s in large part due to Milan’s marketing team led by Phillip Koenig. Koenig is originally from Gretna but spent nearly 20 years helping grow successful startups in Minneapolis. In 2016, he returned to Omaha to help Milan take the next step in changing the laser hair removal industry.

“There’s a lot of misinformation and myths out there about laser hair removal, and some think it’s not an option for them — we’ve changed that perception,” said Koenig, chief marketing officer at Milan Laser. “Over the last 10 years, Milan has proactively changed the conversation about laser hair removal throughout the nation and disrupted the industry.”

A national juggernaut a decade in the making, Milan Laser will continue its next growth phase as the country’s largest laser hair removal company, focused on the expertise, transparency and unparalleled customer service that brought them to this major milestone today.