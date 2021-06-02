A new take on steak: Korean BBQ Burritos pack a flavorful punch

• Sriracha Mayo or Yum Yum sauce

• large flour tortillas

Instructions

1. Pulse the pear, garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger to a puree in a food processor. Put the puree and beef in a Dutch oven. Cover and cook for 1 hour at 400 degrees or until very tender.

2. Cook the rice and mince the herbs. Once fillings are prepped, you may build your burrito. Warm the tortilla for easy stuffing.

3. Lay a flour tortilla flat. Place the rice, meat, herbs, kimchi, and spicy sauce in the middle of your tortilla. Fold the sides up and roll. Enjoy!