A new take on steak: Korean BBQ Burritos pack a flavorful punch

This new take on barbeque will be a fan favorite.
With a mix of fruit, spices and Certified Piedmontese beef, these Korean BBQ Burritos boast a delicious flavor.
Beef
• 2 lbs. Certified Piedmontese Chuck Eye Steak
• 2 pears, peeled and cut into chunks
• 2-inch knob of ginger
• 4 cloves garlic
• 1/4 cup soy sauce
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon sesame oil
Burrito
• cooked rice
• cilantro
• basil
• green onions
• kimchi
• Sriracha Mayo or Yum Yum sauce
• large flour tortillas
Instructions
1. Pulse the pear, garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger to a puree in a food processor. Put the puree and beef in a Dutch oven. Cover and cook for 1 hour at 400 degrees or until very tender.
2. Cook the rice and mince the herbs. Once fillings are prepped, you may build your burrito. Warm the tortilla for easy stuffing.
3. Lay a flour tortilla flat. Place the rice, meat, herbs, kimchi, and spicy sauce in the middle of your tortilla. Fold the sides up and roll. Enjoy!