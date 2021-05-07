'A path to achievement:' Midland University gives MBA students tools to succeed

MBA your way: Choose your path, schedule and classes

Midland University’s hybrid MBA program combines the best of in-person and online learning. With the enhanced flexibility of our MBA, you can customize your experience to fit your busy life. You will be able to speed up or slow down your path through the completion of your MBA.

As part of our hybrid model, you will attend in-person classes every other Friday or Saturday in Omaha and be able to select courses that best fit your busy schedule.

Learn how you can invest in yourself with a Midland MBA here.