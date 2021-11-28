AARP challenge grants change lives, communities across Nebraska for the better

• The support of a Bike Share to Go project in Lincoln.

Over the last five years, AARP has awarded 13 grants totaling $123,150 to both urban and rural communities across Nebraska including Hebron, Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings, Haigler, Omaha, Lincoln, Imperial and Lawrence.

“We know that we all want to live in places where there are transportation options, housing is affordable and works for our needs as we age, and that we have access to the outdoors and public spaces and ways to stay connected with loved ones and neighbors,” said Todd Stubbendieck, AARP Nebraska state director. “Ultimately, our vision is a future where urban, suburban and rural communities are great places for all.”

Community Challenge grants give priority to projects that deliver inclusive solutions meeting the needs of diverse populations. They also reward proposals that directly engage volunteers through permanent or temporary solutions that aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:

• Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.

• Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.