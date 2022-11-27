AARP Nebraska warns consumers, offers tips to avoid holiday shopping scams

The holidays are a time for togetherness, celebration and giving. Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of the season to give gifts to themselves by stealing your money.

“We urge everyone to serve their holiday cheer with a side of skepticism to help stay safe from sophisticated scammers,” advises Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska. “The point isn’t to take the joy out of this time of year, but to be aware so we can protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

The AARP Fraud Watch Network, a free resource to help consumers spot scams or get guidance if they’ve been targeted, offers the following tips to avoid these top holiday scams:

Online Shopping Scams

• Scammers will offer incredible deals for items on your holiday shopping list. But clicking the link provided may take you to a fake retail website that may be a convincing copy of a legitimate site, or to an entirely made-up site.

• You may buy something that never arrives.

• Your visit to the fake site could enable crooks to download malicious software to your device, allowing them to steal logins and passwords, even to financial accounts.

Tips:

• If a deal seems too good to be true, it is.

• If you’ve never heard of a company before, check it out:

o Type the company name into a web browser with the words “complaint, scam, fraud” and see if anything comes up.

o Look for spelling errors, unprofessional website design, limited contact options, or unusual web addresses.

• Avoid clicking on links even if you think the message or the ad is from a familiar retailer — go to your web browser and type the web address you know to be the right one to avoid getting sent to a cloned site.

Drained Gift Card Scams

• Criminals go to stores and scratch off the film strip on the back of gift cards on the rack to get the PIN, which they cover back up with easy-to-obtain replacement stickers.

• The scammer enters the card numbers and PINs into a computer program that notifies them when someone buys and loads the compromised cards.

• The criminals can instantly drain the value from the cards, with the buyer — and eventual gift recipient, none the wiser.

Tips:

• Purchase gift cards online directly from the retailer so thieves can’t tamper with them. Visit the website directly and not through a link from an ad or email.

• If you do purchase gift cards at a brick-and-mortar store, inspect them for any evidence of damage or tampering.

• Keep the purchase and activation receipts in the event you find no value on the card. You may not have any recourse, but with the receipts, you have a shot.

Package Delivery Scams

• Porch pirates look for the opportunity to steal packages from people’s front doors.

• Scammers will also claim to be shipping carriers (FedEx, UPS, etc.). They’ll send fake notifications saying there’s a problem with a shipment and you need to contact them. But there’s no shipment coming, and all they want is for you to respond and provide money or personal information.

Tips:

• Check with the shipper and find out if packages can he held at their location until you are notified. Or, direct the carrier to place your packages in a specific location that would be hard to see from the street.

• A big red flag is when you haven’t ordered anything and aren’t expecting a package but get a notification. Other red flags are demands for payment or high-pressure messages asking for personal information.

Learn more about these and other scams by visiting the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call our dedicated helpline to speak to a fraud specialist at 1-877-908-3360.