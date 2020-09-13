Addressing the stigma: How Methodist's clinic helps Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you know someone with Alzheimer’s disease, you know the emotional toll that comes with it. You know how hard it is to witness them misplace items, get lost while driving, forget names or ask the same questions over and over.

To make matters worse, there’s a stigma tied to Alzheimer’s that can prevent people from seeking treatment for themselves or loved ones. It all comes from lack of awareness and understanding. And Methodist is dedicated to addressing that.

Understanding Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common types of dementia. And one of the biggest misconceptions people have is that memory loss is a normal part of aging. While it’s normal to take longer to process or remember things as we age, memory loss is never normal. In fact, continuously forgetting recently learned information – such as events and appointments – is one of the earliest, most common signs of Alzheimer’s.

Risk factors

Age: Age is the biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s, and each decade of life significantly increases one’s risk. It’s estimated that more than one-third of people over age 85 have Alzheimer’s disease.