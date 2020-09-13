Addressing the stigma: How Methodist's clinic helps Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers

If you know someone with Alzheimer’s disease, you know the emotional toll that comes with it. You know how hard it is to witness them misplace items, get lost while driving, forget names or ask the same questions over and over.
To make matters worse, there’s a stigma tied to Alzheimer’s that can prevent people from seeking treatment for themselves or loved ones. It all comes from lack of awareness and understanding. And Methodist is dedicated to addressing that.
Understanding Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common types of dementia. And one of the biggest misconceptions people have is that memory loss is a normal part of aging. While it’s normal to take longer to process or remember things as we age, memory loss is never normal. In fact, continuously forgetting recently learned information – such as events and appointments – is one of the earliest, most common signs of Alzheimer’s.
Risk factors
Age: Age is the biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s, and each decade of life significantly increases one’s risk. It’s estimated that more than one-third of people over age 85 have Alzheimer’s disease.
Genetics: Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease occurs before age 65 and makes up approximately 5% of all Alzheimer’s patients. The vast majority of these cases occur randomly, but a small percentage can be inherited (genetic).
Assessing brain health and function
Wondering if you or a loved one need an evaluation? While Medicare annual wellness visits include a brief screen for cognitive impairment, the AD8 is extremely helpful and can be accessed anytime at alz.org. If the eight-item questionnaire warrants further evaluation, the Methodist Geriatric Assessment Clinic can help.
The Methodist Geriatric Assessment Clinic
Patient-centered approach
The Methodist Geriatric Assessment Clinic team does everything possible to keep patients in their preferred living situations. We’re specifically trained and have access to the resources necessary to make that happen. We can also help navigate insurance issues.
What to expect
An appointment at the Geriatric Assessment Clinic includes a full assessment of physical, mental and emotional health, as well as an evaluation of support systems in place. It consists of two visits.
At the first visit:
• The patient is seen by a variety of clinicians over the course of about four hours.
• A board-certified geriatric physician performs a complete evaluation, including a full history and physical exam focusing heavily on age-related issues.
• The patient may have blood work or a brain scan (MRI or CT scan) done.
• A neuropsychologist tests different areas of the brain, checking for things like memory loss or language problems.
• A geriatric pharmacist reviews medications, evaluating potential interactions and side effects.
• A social worker meets with family members to see what changes or issues they’re noticing, and to evaluate the patient’s support system and home environment.
After that visit, our multidisciplinary team discusses findings and recommendations, arriving at the most personalized care plan for the patient.
At the second visit:
• We go over all test results with the patient and family. If applicable, we review new diagnoses, medication changes and further recommendations.
• The patient and family get a copy of all findings and recommendations.
• We answer all questions and concerns surrounding all recommendations.
After the second visit, we forward all findings and recommendations to the patient’s primary care provider.
Caregiver support
Being a caregiver may feel like a thankless job. On top of that, caregivers may feel guilty for being stressed or needing time for themselves. But studies show that caregivers who don’t have adequate support have higher rates of mental health issues, which can lead to physical health issues.
We try to help caregivers and families by providing as much education and access to support as possible. It’s imperative that caregivers realize the importance of self-care. Our help in finding respite services or day programs often provide caregivers that opportunity.
Improving quality of life
Alzheimer’s can feel like an incredibly isolating disease for everyone involved, but it doesn’t have to be. To learn more about the Methodist Geriatric Assessment Clinic, call 402-354-3152.
