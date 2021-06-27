Advanced Sleep Center aims to improve quality of life for those suffering with sleep apnea

Because of its intense focus on sleep health, it may not seem surprising that Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center has won this year’s Omaha's Choice Award for sleep apnea treatment.
“We are the only dental practice in the area that solely focuses on sleep apnea and snoring treatment,” said Brea Woodson, director of marketing and practice development.
She said the center’s primary goal is to improve the quality of life for snorers and sleep sufferers.
“We spend a third of our lives sleeping, but yet so many people come to accept not sleeping well as normal,” Woodson said.
The center provides individualized treatment plans based on sleep studies as well as collaboration with medical providers. Some people, Woodson said, find success with a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine, some with an oral appliance, and some with both.
Woodson said the center prides itself in not only its passion for sleep health, but also its designation as an in-network medical provider.
Sleep treatment can have such a positive impact on someone’s life, and she loves hearing about all the ways it has helped people.
“Our founder, Dr. Roger Roubal, is dedicated to ensuring the practice continues to provide the best sleep apnea care in the area,” Woodson said.
Winning the Omaha’s Choice Award for sleep apnea treatment, she said, shows a mutual appreciation between the center’s professionals and their patients.
“We feel like a family and our hope is that our patients feel the same way when they walk through our door,” Woodson said.