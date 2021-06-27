Advanced Sleep Center aims to improve quality of life for those suffering with sleep apnea

Because of its intense focus on sleep health, it may not seem surprising that Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center has won this year’s Omaha's Choice Award for sleep apnea treatment.

“We are the only dental practice in the area that solely focuses on sleep apnea and snoring treatment,” said Brea Woodson, director of marketing and practice development.

Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center 11919 Grant Street, Suite 140 402-493-4175 www.whywesnore.com

She said the center’s primary goal is to improve the quality of life for snorers and sleep sufferers.

“We spend a third of our lives sleeping, but yet so many people come to accept not sleeping well as normal,” Woodson said.

The center provides individualized treatment plans based on sleep studies as well as collaboration with medical providers. Some people, Woodson said, find success with a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine, some with an oral appliance, and some with both.