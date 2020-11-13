Anger is a natural, healthy part of grief, but don't let it become a way of life

That means we may need to give into anger for a time as well. Losing someone or something important to us should make us angry. So not only do we need to give ourselves permission to grieve, but we need to allow ourselves permission to be angry also. If we bury our anger, it will only resurface when we least expect it.

Focus on the issues and talk them out

Perhaps you are feeling angry and are not sure why. Grief has a way of clouding our vision, especially when it comes to anger. Take a moment and jot down all of the possibilities: Are you angry with a person, a circumstance, yourself or maybe God?

Be as specific as you can. You may find you are mad at more than one thing. List them all. By labeling the targets of your anger you will be better equipped to deal with them. When you are comfortable tell a trusted friend about your angry feelings. Letting someone know what is going on inside especially when your blood pressure is boiling, brings down the temperature of anger.

If you do not feel comfortable talking to a friend or family member, you might consider talking with a professional counselor or joining a support group with others who will understand what you are going through.