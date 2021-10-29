As Lincoln South Beltway project takes shape, engineering firm conducts vital safety testing

The job for Olsson’s NDT technicians working on the project is to make certain each weld conforms to the requirements of the American Welding Society D1.5 Bridge Welding Code.

“We’ve been working with Olsson for decades — for as long as I can remember,” said Chuck Sidles, owner of Capital Contractors. “We’ve had a long track record of great experiences working with Olsson, and they consistently produce quality work. This particular project is such a large-scale project in overall size and scope, and it requires some of the largest beams we’ve ever done. It was important to work with someone we know and trust.”

Sidles estimates about 9 million pounds of steel will be used for this project on just the three bridges. Once the steel is in Capital’s facility, fabricators cut the plate into pieces to create the girders for the bridges. After a full penetration weld is completed, individual girder components must be independently tested and approved prior to integration into a finished girder.

Radiographic testing involves radiographers using X-rays, gamma rays, or similar radiation on welded joints on steel girders to detect possible embedded flaws in the welds. Only qualified personnel are allowed to administer the radiographic tests.