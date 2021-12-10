As Midwest's Goosmann Law Firm grows, founder aims to help other businesses thrive

The growth is by design through strategic planning and following her business plan, although Goosmann admits it came a bit faster than she expected. So did the award.

“To receive this distinction at this early stage in my career is exciting. It makes me stop and reflect that we’ve come pretty far – but we have a long way to go.”

Rick Faber, who serves as her executive coach, isn’t surprised. Goosmann, he said, is one of the smartest and hardest-working people he knows. She understands business and the challenges that come with owning businesses.

“Jeana continues to challenge herself and her team. She understands coasting only happens when you’re going downhill," Faber said.

She follows her executive coach’s words. “I have to grow in order for the firm to be able to grow.”

Goosmann Law Firm is grounded in providing hometown service with a team approach, Midwest values and big-city style. She explained the need for big-city style: “Our clients do business in all parts of the country. It’s not uncommon for us to be the only Midwest law firm in a deal or on a case. L.A. New York. D.C. Chicago. When flying high, you want to lead your flock in formation.”