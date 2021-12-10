As Midwest's Goosmann Law Firm grows, founder aims to help other businesses thrive

For Jeana Goosmann, practicing law feeds two passions.
One is helping other businesses form and flourish. Her clients include business owners, company executives and even other attorneys. The other passion is growing her own business – Goosmann Law Firm and its 27 attorneys in four Midwest communities.
Goosmann said her interest in business and entrepreneurialism hails to her days at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studied finance and business management. “When my professors talked about forming a company or starting an LLC, I wanted to know how.”
Now she knows, and now she advises her clients how to do so. With a Creighton Law School degree in hand, Goosmann built her practice by helping others get their businesses started. “After becoming an attorney, my entrepreneurial spirit came back. I love helping businesses grow.”
And people are noticing. Goosmann Law Firm – with offices in Omaha; Sioux City and Spirit Lake, Iowa; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota – has been named, for the fourth consecutive year, as one of the fastest growing law firms in the U.S. by the Law Firm 500. And Goosmann recently was selected as a 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year Award recipient, bestowed on her by Enterprising Women. Jeana was nominated for the award by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.
The growth is by design through strategic planning and following her business plan, although Goosmann admits it came a bit faster than she expected. So did the award.
“To receive this distinction at this early stage in my career is exciting. It makes me stop and reflect that we’ve come pretty far – but we have a long way to go.”
Rick Faber, who serves as her executive coach, isn’t surprised. Goosmann, he said, is one of the smartest and hardest-working people he knows. She understands business and the challenges that come with owning businesses.
“Jeana continues to challenge herself and her team. She understands coasting only happens when you’re going downhill," Faber said.
She follows her executive coach’s words. “I have to grow in order for the firm to be able to grow.”
Goosmann Law Firm is grounded in providing hometown service with a team approach, Midwest values and big-city style. She explained the need for big-city style: “Our clients do business in all parts of the country. It’s not uncommon for us to be the only Midwest law firm in a deal or on a case. L.A. New York. D.C. Chicago. When flying high, you want to lead your flock in formation.”
She shared her business philosophy in her book, “Worth It: Business Leaders: Ready. Execute. Deliver,” in which she provides a framework for readers to answer in the positive when asked whether they are building a business and a life that is worth the effort. Goosmann also outlines in her book, which carries an endorsement from activist Erin Brockovich and EOS leader Gino Wickman, her RED philosophy: ready, execute, deliver.
As Goosmann Law Firm grows and expands, its founder and managing partner said she’s always on the lookout for talent. “I’d love to add more talent to the team. The firm is only as great as the people in it.”
And for those who do join, Goosmann promises the best is still ahead.
“This is Goosmann 3.0. We have a long way to go to get to Goosmann 100.0.”