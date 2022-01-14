As Omaha Auto Show returns, it's 'go time' for OPPD with exhibit on electric vehicles

Returning to the CHI Health Center after a yearlong hiatus, the Midlands International Auto Show will feature an exciting array of the latest gas-powered vehicle models from a variety of manufacturers, family friendly activities and a beautiful selection of privately owned cars.
And new this year: an electrifying exhibit on the future of transportation.
It won’t be difficult to find electric vehicle manufacturers at the Jan. 21-23 event, but there’s only one entity that’s going to provide the juice to put those EVs on the road locally.
For the first time ever, the Omaha Public Power District makes its appearance at the show with an exhibit focused on getting its customers up to speed on the brave new world of EVs. The “It’s GO Time” exhibit features various levels of charging stations, several new EV models, an interactive public charging map and an EV cost-comparison calculator.
It should be a fun, informational stop for OPPD’s new and potential transportation-power customers, said Kirk Estee, Customer Alternative Energy Solutions Manager for OPPD. The It’s GO Time exhibit will likely be the first time many of its customers will learn of EVs and how they will adapt to an EV world.
That world has proved exciting for those already driving, he adds, in affordability, the environment, performance, and maintenance. Toward drawing more EV drivers, OPPD has offered rebates to customers in purchasing chargers for the cars.
“(The rebates) are intended for those right on the cusp of making the plunge,” he said. “It essentially pays for the chargers and helps us in finding out information for grid planning via the customers’ energy usage and buyback, peak-hours usage and so on.”
The utility acquires that data via the ChargePoint charging stations that customers buy as part of the program. Asked if making the chargers essentially no-cost to customers in return for the information is similar to “free” social-media platforms collecting user info, Estee laughed. “Close,” he said, “although we’re certainly not being sinister.”
That information helps OPPD determine placement of stations, but grants are helping the entity fund them. Last year OPPD received nearly $600,000 to expand the number of public charging stations in Nebraska from the Volkswagen settlement fund.
“We’ll use that money to pay for charging stations in North Bend, Blair, Syracuse, Omaha and La Vista,” said Estee, “with each site having a Level 3 charger – the highest-speed charger – and a Level 2 charger.” Level 3 chargers charge a vehicle in about thirty minutes, and these are some of the first public Level 3 chargers within OPPD’s territory.
Access to charging is essential in places like Nebraska, where distances are great, population is low, infrastructure is limited, and temperatures are extreme. While Nebraskans won’t flip the switch and overnight arrive at EV, Estee is confident in the growth of the grid to bring converts.
“The (200-mile-per-charge) range of EVs does take a hit in the wintertime, especially with the use of heaters and warming seats,” he said. “But the development of the EV infrastructure continues, with charging networks getting into more remote areas.”
Estee has worked in OPPD’s EV program for the past three years and two years ago decided to buy an EV himself. “I thought it would be cool to have one,” he said, “but it would also make it a lot easier to talk to people about it with people if I owned one myself.”
He’s been amazed with his EV life. “I’ve experienced both hot and cold with it and I absolutely love it – it’s so quiet and smooth and so efficient,” he said.
Maintenance is simpler since there are fewer moving parts, and Estee doesn’t expect to make an appearance at a brake shop ever again. “A lot of the heat generated by them is transferred to the car,” he said, “so that’s one maintenance cost that disappears.”