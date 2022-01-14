As Omaha Auto Show returns, it's 'go time' for OPPD with exhibit on electric vehicles

“We’ll use that money to pay for charging stations in North Bend, Blair, Syracuse, Omaha and La Vista,” said Estee, “with each site having a Level 3 charger – the highest-speed charger – and a Level 2 charger.” Level 3 chargers charge a vehicle in about thirty minutes, and these are some of the first public Level 3 chargers within OPPD’s territory.

Access to charging is essential in places like Nebraska, where distances are great, population is low, infrastructure is limited, and temperatures are extreme. While Nebraskans won’t flip the switch and overnight arrive at EV, Estee is confident in the growth of the grid to bring converts.

“The (200-mile-per-charge) range of EVs does take a hit in the wintertime, especially with the use of heaters and warming seats,” he said. “But the development of the EV infrastructure continues, with charging networks getting into more remote areas.”

Estee has worked in OPPD’s EV program for the past three years and two years ago decided to buy an EV himself. “I thought it would be cool to have one,” he said, “but it would also make it a lot easier to talk to people about it with people if I owned one myself.”