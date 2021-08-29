As Omaha metro rebounds, United Way prioritizes building a stronger community

United Way of the Midlands (UWM) has had the back of the Omaha community for decades – years and years before the pandemic.

Still, as the organization that prides itself on maintaining and strengthening the giving bridge between nonprofits and businesses, UWM recognizes people continue to feel the impact of COVID-19 and has made it its strategic mission for 2021-22 to continue helping the community recover.

“The spirit of the community has been amazing through this pandemic, but that’s not a surprise because Omaha has always been incredibly charitable,” said United Way of the Midlands President and CEO Shawna Forsberg.

It was this caring spirit that served as a focal point as UWM revised its strategic plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

Revisions include refined organizational strategies and objectives as well as a new mission statement: "United Way of the Midlands UNITES our community’s CARING SPIRIT to build a STRONGER tomorrow."

UMW kicked off its 2021 campaign on Thursday at the Slowdown. The event was hosted by Lance and Julie Fritz, the 2021 campaign chairs, and more than 200 people were present to learn how they can make a difference by supporting the campaign.