As Pickleman's brand expands, sandwich shop owner places focus on community

Sometimes all you need is a sandwich — particularly a melted, toasted sandwich oozing with cheese, meats and other accoutrements, accompanied by crunchy chips or a savory soup.

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe 1503 Farnam St., Omaha

3201 Farnam St., Suite 6104, Omaha

1908 S. 67th St., Omaha

370 N. 114th St., Omaha

12330 K Plaza, Suite 101, Omaha

1317 South 204th St., Elkhorn

1442 O Street, Suite A, Lincoln

6720 S. 168th St., Omaha (opening soon) www.picklemans.com

Pickleman’s Gourmet Café is a local favorite for sandwich enthusiasts, with the Italian Beef, Turkey Bacon Club and the Italian Club among customers' top picks.

Of course, Pickleman’s also offers a selection of salads, thin-crust pizzas and soups, including a lentil chili that’s a favorite of area vegetarians. Along with the sandwiches, the menu benefits from the availability of Pickleman’s signature giardiniera peppers.

“The gratitude we have for our customers and team members cannot be understated," said Alex Harrington, owner of Pickleman’s franchises in Nebraska. "Without them, we couldn't do what we've done.”

Harrington operates seven restaurants in the Omaha and Lincoln markets — with an eighth opening soon near northwest of South 168th and Harrison Streets. His stores generate more than $9.3 million per year in revenue, which will help Harrington launch two new businesses and fuel growth in the area’s economy.

“Pickleman's is a growing brand in the Omaha metro,” Harrington said. “We have new locations coming very soon, so be sure to keep on the lookout for one to pop up near you."

Harrington said he enjoys seeing employees achieve their objectives, advance in the company and become leaders themselves.

“The most challenging and also most rewarding part of operating a business is leading and growing a team of people,” he said

The key to Pickleman’s continued success? The locally owned and operated shops kept their focus on the people and the product they were delivering, and they met the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with perseverance and ingenuity.

“Pickleman’s is a special brand because we focus on the things that matter,” Harrington said. “The product is amazing, and we work constantly to source the best we can find and provide the best food we can find with people who care.”

Harrington said building community is another key to his restaurants’ ability to thrive at making sandwiches.

“What stands out about Pickleman's is the focus on community,” Harrington said. “We really preach to our team members and our customers that we are here for our community. We try to not only make the best food we can make in a comfortable environment, but we try to do it by mentoring and leading our team to be leaders in the community.”

The stores also give back and support area organizations. For the employees, the best thing about working at Pickleman’s is the people, Harrington said.

“We come in contact with business and civic leaders every day, as well as travelers and other people in the neighborhoods we are involved with and that makes all the difference,” he said. “We are ingrained in the people. We believe that Omaha is the best community and want to lead Omaha in the future.”