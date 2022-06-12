As program blossoms, String Sprouts aims to offer music education 'for everyone'

It’s that important: String Sprouts, a program that introduces pre-school-aged children to the joy of making music on stringed instruments, shouldn’t have limits about who can participate.

“String Sprouts was designed for all children. Now, it truly is available for everyone,” said Candace Jorgensen, director of programming for the Omaha Conservatory, which launched String Sprouts in 2013.

With roots in the Suzuki Method and in El Sistema, String Sprouts was created by Ruth Meints, Omaha Conservatory of Music executive director. The program features a music education curriculum with unique compositions to keep pupils ages 3 to 8 excited to learn and to practice basic music skills — repetitive sound and motion designed to provide a foundation for further their musical abilities.

Students, with assistance from a caregiver or teaching assistant at their school, learn play the violin, viola, cello or bass. Classes are given either in-school or at after-school locations.

The challenge regarding participation was the program’s guidelines, Jorgensen said. Previously, only children from families who fell below a financial and underserved guidelines could participate in the free program.

Now, families with incomes that exceed those guidelines can pay on a sliding scale – with a cap of $600 per school year. The program includes all instruction and use of an instrument.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity for a high-quality musical education," said Jules DeSalvo, himself a middle and high school music educator whose three boys were introduced to the cello through String Sprouts.

Five-year-old Max loves his teacher, DeSalvo said. “He has a great relationship with Miss Molly." Patrick, 7, also loves his teacher and thrives on learning new songs. Tony, 11, is a String Sprouts graduate who felt a sense of accomplishment from finishing songs. The program built his confidence, Tony’s father said.

“The teachers are wonderfully patient and understanding. They are knowledgeable about how to teach music to very young children,” DeSalvo said.

Sam Perkins is one of those teachers. The String Sprouts program features 17 lead teachers and 29 assistant teachers who lead programs at 16 locations, including schools in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area. About 1,000 students participated in String Sprouts during the 2021-22 school year.

Perkins, a lead teacher in violin and viola, has been with the program for seven years. She knows that introducing youngsters to music at an early age reaps benefits later in their lives: Being responsible, selfless and conscientious.

She shared the story of a 4-year-old in her viola class who didn’t want anything to do with the program when he started the year before. He refused to try, had temper tantrums and appeared not to be paying attention. “But he was,” Perkins said. “He now can stand and play through seven songs. He looks like such a professional when he does. It’s fun to see how that growth occurs.”

Jorgensen said String Sprouts promotes family. Students take their instrument home so they can practice. “It becomes a part of their daily routine. Practice is how we get better at something – and not just music,” she said.

The String Sprouts’ year features a capstone concert with the Omaha Symphony (for Level 1 and 5 students held in April) and, this year, Sprouts in the Park (for Levels 2-4) set for May 21 at Turner Park. “There is so much music and community to enjoy this spring,” Jorgensen said.

Applying is as easy as going to omaha.stringsprouts.org and sharing some personal information: the number in your household and your annual income. String Sprouts receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and numerous local foundations and benefactors. “We are blessed to have the Omaha community behind our kids,” Jorgensen said.