At family-owned Mama’s, Omaha’s favorite pizza brings in crowds year after year

The recipe for Omaha’s favorite pizza includes freshly-made dough, hand-sliced cheese, toppings and sauce.

Mama's Pizza 715 N. Saddle Creek Road

15615 Pacific St.

8146 S 96th St.

10156 South 168 Avenue www.mamaspizzaomaha.com

But at family-owned Mama’s Pizza, the key ingredient is customer satisfaction.

“A lot of our customers are like family,” says owner Jeff Harwood. “They’ve been coming to Mama’s for years.”

With four Omaha metro locations, Mama’s is a go-to event space for large gatherings of up to 40 guests — from birthday celebrations to office parties and more. Hosting these events is a point of pride for Harwood.

“It’s an honor to be a part of so many special events at Mama’s,” he says.

It may be known for its signature slices, but Mama’s has more than pizza on the menu.

“Obviously, our pizza is the main attraction,” Harwood says, “but our hand-breaded onion rings, homemade creamy garlic ranch dressing and margaritas aren’t far behind.”

Mama’s won first place for pizza in the 2022 Omaha’s Choice Awards.

“It’s the highest compliment to know the people of Omaha like and believe in what we’re doing.”