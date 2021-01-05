At Marian, career paths have clear start in school curriculum

“Despite being in the minority, women have a very important role in STEM and I am excited to be a part of it,” senior Grace Ellis said. She plans to study civil engineering in college.

Morgan Watters graduated from Marian in 2008 and now works as a political operative at Colorado Rising in Denver.

Watters’ typical day involves working with many candidates, organizations and other consultants to organize political campaigns. “I love that I get to do work that truly, tangibly matters. I get to be a part of making our communities more equitable and bring real representation to all people,” Watters said.

Watters isn’t alone in her passion for politics.

Marian senior Callie Cavanaugh plans to study political science in college and dreams of becoming a U.S. senator.

“I’ve volunteered on political campaigns before,” Cavanaugh said. “I understand that the political process is a difficult one, so I plan to spend time working and interning for politicians I align with, running for smaller offices, and working for organizations and nonprofits that promote the issues most important to me.”