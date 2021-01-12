At metro-area YMCAs, a challenging year fostered personal growth, community strength

It’s hard to argue that anything good can come from a global pandemic, especially in light of all the hardship and loss we’ve suffered.

But, consider this: Could 2020, in all its disaster, have actually provided us with beneficial lessons of strength and fortitude that will make us a better community in 2021?

Every New Year, resolutions abound, tackling issues such as health and wellness, relationships, finances and generally changing ourselves and our habits for the better. And it’s no secret that most New Year’s resolutions fail.

But this year, after all we’ve been through and accomplished, despite facing incredible challenges and enduring serious hardships and loss, we’re now armed with lessons learned and strength developed from simply finding a way to make it through.

So let’s not take that for granted. Rather, let’s embrace it, and take what 2020 gave us to make ourselves and 2021 even better. As we look back, in order to make our resolutions moving forward, here are some lessons learned at the YMCA of Greater Omaha.

Health & wellness