At Omaha’s Scary Acres, a family legacy of frights brings new thrills year after year

At Scary Acres, the fear is in the details.
“It doesn’t always have to be an in-your-face, bold scare — although we are great at doing that,” says Angela, general manager of the ultimate haunted attraction in western Sarpy County. “It can sometimes be internal and creepy — and a little bit silent.
“We’re here to entertain you, from the moment you set foot on the property.”
Scary Acres is a family legacy for Angela, who operates the park with her mother, Diane. “We’ve been doing this for almost 30 years,” Angela says. “We know how to hit all the senses to freak someone out.”
Angela inherited the craft from her father, Don C. Losole III, who built haunts in the Omaha area and around the U.S. over the span of 28 years.
“It’s his legacy,” Angela says. “And it means everything to us, not only to honor him through Scary Acres, but to continue to provide a place where people enjoy coming to create their memories during the Halloween season, year after year.”
Don and his wife, Diane, were hired to run the Train of Terror ride at Omaha’s Peony Park in 1993. Wanting a haunted attraction of their own, they opened the Fright Zone in 1994 in Millard Plaza, which then moved into a larger building in downtown Omaha. They later opened a second attraction, the Fear Factory, next door.
“But Dad’s ultimate goal was always to have a Halloween park,” she says.
Finally, in 2002, Don acquired the property at 172nd and Giles, and Scary Acres was born.
Acres of terror
With 20 acres of space, Scary Acres is a fully immersive experience.
“We refer to it as our Halloween version of Universal Studios,” Angela says, complete with animatronic effects incorporated into the attractions.
And as anyone who’s been to Scary Acres will tell you, it’s not your typical haunted house.
The park’s immense size allows for guests to spread out and enjoy the attractions at their leisure (or terror). If guests visit all three main attractions, the park offers a full night of entertainment.
“On Fridays and Saturdays especially, people pour into the park,” she says. “But you never feel like you’re on top of people because the space can accommodate a large crowd easily.”
The park is refreshed every year — Angela estimates at least a third of it is reimagined annually — so even those who braved the gauntlet the previous season have plenty of fresh frights in store.
“There are line actors prowling the entire park, from the moment you walk through the gate,” she says. “We are here to scare you. We want you to feel like you’ve walked into your favorite Halloween movie set.”
Scary Acres places no age restrictions on admissions, but it’s not intended for the faint of heart.
“That said, I’ve seen 11-year-olds come through laughing and having a great time, and I’ve seen grown men absolutely lose their minds,” she says.
The park is practically legendary among Halloween attractions. It regularly draws customers from all the surrounding states, but also from as far as Texas, Arizona and even Hawaii. “There are professional Halloween-attraction reviewers who make sure we’re on their tours.”
Plenty of scares
The park features three attractions, each with its own unique set of thrills.
The Master’s Castle, the park’s main attraction, is a crowd favorite. It’s a traditional scare-the-heck-out-of-you attraction, Angela says.
The castle’s entrance, a library, features a CGI portrait of her father that comes to life. “We’ll never change that room,” she says. “It’s based around my dad, and part of his legacy.”
Next up is the Haunted Woods, which Angela describes as “a demented carnival gone wrong.” And, for those who can’t get enough, there’s the House on the Hill (“It’s really intense.”), featuring an array of animatronic scares. The team at Scary Acres has designed and developed an army of animatronics over the decades.
Each attraction takes about 15 minutes to complete, “although it depends entirely upon how fast you walk or run through, and how scared you are.”
But, she adds, customers are always guaranteed a safe, enjoyable atmosphere. “Safety and security is very important to us. We have dozens of off-duty police officers and security roaming the property at all times.”
The park also contains a bonfire area, merchandise booths and concession stands featuring “really good” food, including standard theme park fare and fall favorites such as funnel cakes, as well.
No “I” in “scream”
Maintaining an attraction the size of Scary Acres is a year-round effort, Angela says, even though the park is only open for 30 nights a year.
“There’s really no down time for us creatively,” she says. “There’s a lot of time and effort that goes into it. Each room is its own movie set. We don’t cut corners — we do everything as we feel it should be done.”
It’s also a team effort, she says, speaking highly of those who help bring Scary Acres to life.
“We have a small but awesome group of people that are just so inspired by this place,” she says. “They play such a large role in what we do.”
Key staffers include property manager and construction lead, Chip ("I ask him to build whatever-it-is, and I turn around and it’s built, even better than I imagined. He’s a genius when it comes to animatronics.”); production director, Brooklyn (“I give her my ideas, and she brings them to life. She’s so very talented and creative.”); attraction manager, Branden (“He's always up for a challenge and wears many hats pre-season and during the season."); and carpenter, Greg (“His attention to detail is unmatched.”).
Scary Acres has become an annual tradition for many local visitors, which is a point of pride for Angela and her mother.
“There’s nothing more awesome than people coming up to you and saying, ‘Every single year, we look forward to coming out to Scary Acres. We bring our friends, we bring our family. These are our fall memories that we recreate year after year, and it’s so important to us and so special.’ That’s really why we do this.”