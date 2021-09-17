At Omaha’s Scary Acres, a family legacy of frights brings new thrills year after year

At Scary Acres, the fear is in the details.

“It doesn’t always have to be an in-your-face, bold scare — although we are great at doing that,” says Angela, general manager of the ultimate haunted attraction in western Sarpy County. “It can sometimes be internal and creepy — and a little bit silent.

“We’re here to entertain you, from the moment you set foot on the property.”

Scary Acres is a family legacy for Angela, who operates the park with her mother, Diane. “We’ve been doing this for almost 30 years,” Angela says. “We know how to hit all the senses to freak someone out.”

Angela inherited the craft from her father, Don C. Losole III, who built haunts in the Omaha area and around the U.S. over the span of 28 years.

“It’s his legacy,” Angela says. “And it means everything to us, not only to honor him through Scary Acres, but to continue to provide a place where people enjoy coming to create their memories during the Halloween season, year after year.”