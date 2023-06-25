John Mangiameli, owner of Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa, knows that people are what makes a business successful.

Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa 12025 Pacific St. 402-330-5660 www.creativehairdesign.com

For the eighth year in a row, Creative Hair Design has earned accolades in Omaha’s Choice Awards, including wins in Day Spa, Men’s Haircut & Shave, Hair Salon, Massage Therapy and Nail Salon.

And new this year, Mangiameli himself was named Omaha’s Choice for Hairstylist.

“I just can't stress that enough that I’ve got an absolutely great group of employees,” he said.

Mangiameli never went to college, but he said he earned his “MBWA” — Managing By Wandering Around.

“I don’t expect anything out of my employees that I’m not doing myself,” he said. “I’m picking up towels. I’m sweeping hair. I’m shampooing customers. I’m blow-drying customers for other employees. I’m getting customer’s coffee.”

That’s why employees have stayed so long, amassing more than 800 years of experience among the salon’s 85 or so employees, in an industry where staying two years is unusual.

Several employees are over half way to earning their first millionaire status through his company’s 401(k) retirement program, he added.

“Our track record is very good,” Mangiameli said.

That record of quality service is why customers keep coming back year after year.