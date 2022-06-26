At Omaha's Creative Hair Design, employee dedication drives success

A day at Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa can leave you feeling like a million bucks.

But a career with the salon has made employees literal millionaires.

John Mangiameli, owner of Creative Hair Design, knows that people are what makes a business successful.

“I just can't stress that enough that I’ve got a great, great, absolutely great group of employees,” he said.

Mangiameli said he’s claimed for years that he wouldn’t retire until an employee earned their first millionaire status through his company’s 401(k) retirement program.

“I’m gonna to have to change that number to $1.2 million,” Mangiameli joked, now that several employees have nearly hit that goal.

Mangiameli never went to college, but he said he earned his “MBWA” – Managing By Wandering Around.

“I don’t expect anything out of my employees that I’m not doing myself,” he said. “I’m picking up towels. I’m sweeping hair. I’m shampooing customers. I’m blow-drying customers for other employees. I’m getting customers coffee.”

That’s why employees have stayed so long, amassing more than 800 years of experience among the salon’s 85 or so employees, in an industry where staying two years is unusual.

“Our track record is very good,” Mangiameli said, adding that he’s currently hiring.

That record of quality service is why customers keep coming back year after year, selecting Creative Hair Design as Omaha’s Choice for Day Spa, Hair Salon, Massage Therapy, Men’s Haircut & Shave and Nail Salon.

“I've always said, if I take care of the employees, they will take care of the clients,” Mangiameli said.