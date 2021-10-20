Autumn in a bowl: Beef and Barley soup is packed with hearty fall flavors

Add the ground beef and sear for about 15 minutes, until dark brown and crumbly. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and bell pepper and sauté for another 10 minutes, until vegetables soften. Add the herbs and season with salt and pepper.

Add the beef stock and barley and simmer for 45 minutes.

Add the kale, sherry vinegar, and parsley and stir. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and remove bay leaves.

Serve with toasted baguette.

Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.