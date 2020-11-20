Award-winning whiskey, community support propel Cut Spike Distillery through pandemic

Cut Spike Distillery is known for its locally crafted, award-winning spirits. But when COVID-19 upended life, the La Vista-based business pivoted to keep its stills firing and keep people safe.

The first batch of Cut Spike hand sanitizer greeted people’s hands earlier this year amid a sanitizer shortage. The owners of the small-batch, artisan distillery were unsure if making sanitizer made sense. Then they saw a need in the community.

“We never intended on entering the hand sanitizer movement initially. Then UNMC called and we realized there was a huge need,” said Cut Spike president Jason Payne. “We just went for it.”

It wasn’t easy. Cut Spike prioritizes quality over quantity, with an emphasis on perfecting and exploring new variations of small-batch spirits. The company was started about a decade ago by the same folks behind Lucky Bucket Brewing Company, the much-loved, local brewer based at the same facility where Cut Spike is crafted and sold.

“The fact that we’re producing spirits from grain to glass is truly unique to us, and we’re proud of that,” Payne said.

Pivoting to hand sanitizer required nimbleness and determination. Payne said they essentially built a new company within Cut Spike.