For the past 20 years, Richard Peterson, 91, has volunteered with the American Baptist Churches of Nebraska.

But this past summer, Richard had to scale back his volunteer hours because he was experiencing back pain.

He also had to limit time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren who live near his northwest Omaha home.

In early December, Dr. Gallant provided Richard relief with a radiofrequency ablation — a minimally invasive outpatient procedure that involves sending radiofrequency waves into a needle electrode to create heat and destroy specific nerves that are causing pain.

“They hope the outcome will be no pain for at least a year and maybe two,” said Richard , who quickly returned to his regular volunteer work and spent the holiday season pain-free. “So that was good news.”

Providing Pain Relief

Dr. Gallant is one of seven PMR providers at Methodist who are trained to treat conditions that cause pain or limit function.

He joined the team in 2014 and introduced radiofrequency ablation as a way to offer relief to patients who suffer from life-limiting back or neck pain.

To ensure a patient is a good candidate for an ablation, trial injections are performed to determine whether specific joints in the spine are causing the pain. If the injections provide temporary relief, an ablation is scheduled.

The ablation destroys individual nerves near the problematic joints and ideally provides relief for up to 18 months. There’s a 50% chance that the nerve will regenerate and cause similar pain, but the procedure can be repeated.

'Game Changer'

The patients Dr. Gallant treats include retired individuals, like Richard , who are hoping to enjoy leisure activities. He also helps younger patients who desire better, less painful work and home lives.

Jackie Hoff, 40, has experienced chronic headaches since sixth grade.

She’s met with physical therapists, chiropractors, doctors and specialists, but she’s never received sufficient relief.

Jackie also took pain medication daily, which left her with drowsiness at work and minimal energy at home.

As a surgical technician at Methodist HealthWest, she heard about Dr. Gallant’s radiofrequency ablation procedure. Although intrigued, she was skeptical.

“I have done so many different types of things, so I thought, here we go, we’re going to try something, and it’s not going to work again.”

Jackie received her first ablation treatment in 2020. It took a few weeks for the full effects to kick in, but she noticed quite a difference.

“It’s definitely been a game changer,” she said.

Stimulation Offers Hope

In addition to radiofrequency ablations, the PMR group has other cutting-edge procedures. Physician Jery Inbarasu, M.D., added spinal cord stimulation to Methodist’s in-house offerings.

Patients eligible for spinal cord stimulation have already exhausted conservative methods of managing nerve-related pain, such as physical therapy, medication and even surgery.

“Some of these patients have probably lost hope that they’re ever going to have effective treatments,” Dr. Inbarasu said. “And I think this gets them back to a level of functionality that they want to have.”

Spinal cord stimulation involves two procedures. The first is a trial, sending wires through a needle into the back and then securing those wires to the skin and connecting them to an external stimulation device. The device sends a small amount of electricity directly onto the spinal cord to interrupt pain signals from reaching the brain.

If the trial is effective — meaning the stimulation positively changes a patient’s quality of life — a permanent procedure is scheduled.

That procedure is similar to the first. But this time, the wires are secured under the skin and connected to an implanted device — similar to a pacemaker.

Collaborative Approach

The PMR team works closely with primary care physicians and physical therapists to ensure a collaborative approach for each patient’s individualized goals.

Michelle Ninemire, DPT, a physical therapist with Methodist Fremont Health, says it’s nice knowing that she can easily refer patients to the PMR group.

Dr. Gallant receives many patient referrals from primary care physicians and physical therapists across the region.

The PMR providers also work closely with neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons through Methodist’s partnership with MD West ONE.

Dr. Gallant enjoys being able to help patients receive the help they need and get them “back to life.”

“We don’t really save lives, but we make lives worth living.”