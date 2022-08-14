Back-to-school checklist: 6 ways to ensure a happier, healthier start to the year

With some schools already in session and others starting this week, now is the time to finish your back-to-school to-do list. School clothes and supplies aren’t the only things your child needs to kick off another successful school year.

Here are six health tips Methodist health care providers want you to have before the first day arrives:

1. Get a Back-to-School Physical (and Sports Checkup)

An annual well check is the best way a health care provider can keep tabs on your child’s vital signs and growth progress.

“Well visits give us the opportunity to do so much in the way of teaching and education,” said Matthew Gibson, MD, a pediatrician at Methodist Physicians Clinic. “We can see if they’re growing and developing normally and what can we do to set up parents and children for success.”

2. Assess Mental and Social Wellness

During an annual exam, your provider can also assess mental wellness and help parents find solutions for potential behavior problems that can impact a child’s ability to learn during the school year.

“You can pick up on some behavioral issues or talk about what’s going on between the parents and the kids,” said Jessica McCool, MD, a family medicine provider at Methodist Physicians Clinic. “General practitioners and family practitioners are often at the forefront of treating depression and anxiety, and if you or your child is seeing a physician once a year and has a good relationship, they may be more willing to talk about issues they are having.”

3. Address Dietary Concerns

Making sure your child is getting the proper nutrition can help boost their brain power and help them become happier and healthier.

“Increase the amount of nutritional, low-calorie foods — vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy products, whole grains, lean meat, lean fish and legumes — and limit foods in high caloric density — fried foods, baked goods, sweets, cheeses or oil-based sauces,” said Elizabeth Walenz, MD, a pediatrician at Methodist Physicians Clinic.

And remember to limit snacks. School-age children should have one small nutritious snack in the afternoon, such as frozen grapes, carrot sticks or a turkey roll-up.

4. Encourage Proper Sleep

“Many times, leading up to the school year, students are likely staying up really late and mortgaging their sleep,” said Shane Stephenson, MD, a family medicine provider at Methodist Physicians Clinic. “We know that adequate sleep helps with everything.”

Problems linked to sleep deprivation at any age include irritability, anxiety, depression, chronic fatigue, hormonal changes, weight gain, chronic pain, suppression of the immune system, exacerbation of chronic health problems and an increased risk of substance abuse.

5. Adjust Screen Time

Shutting down the screens and encouraging other types of activities that involve kids using their imaginations can also help sharpen their classroom focus.

“When media is not used appropriately, we see less face-to-face time, less exercise and less outdoor free play,” Dr. Walenz said. “Studies show the more television a child watches before the age of 3, the increased likelihood of attention problems.”

A common trend in many households is the use of social media during late night or even overnight hours. This can lead to excessive tiredness and negatively impact mental and physical health.

"It's important for parents and children to talk about shutting off phones and devices at night so they can focus on getting a good night of sleep," Dr. McCool said. "I understand that many adults may need their phones near their bed for work purposes or to be available for their family because I have to do this myself when I'm on call. But there isn't a good reason that a teenager needs to have their phone next to them while they're sleeping."

6. Hit the Books

Reading is important for a child’s cognitive development, language development and literacy, and social-emotional development.

“More than anything, reading gives kids a chance to be exposed to different stories and the rest of the world,” Dr. Gibson said. “Kids are already curious. Books help them be more inquisitive and help them be more excited about the world. They ask questions, and you get to be a part of what’s going on in their mind and how they are figuring things out.”

Sometimes, it can be just as challenging for us parents to prepare the upcoming school year. But our kids count on us to give them the best shot at success. If you have questions on preparing your child for the school year, talk with your Methodist Physicians Clinic provider.