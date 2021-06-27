 Skip to main content
BEAUTY & WELLNESS: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners
Acupuncture

First Place

Thirteen Moons

Winners

Komp Chiropractic and Acupuncture

EBOM Clinic

Beauty Supply Store

First Place

Evodiá Fragrances

Winners

Lovely Skin

Beauty First

Cosmetic Surgery

First Place

Aesthetic Surgical Images

Winners

Dr. Joel Schlessinger / Skin Specialists

Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery

Day Spa

First Place

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

Winners

Lovely Skin Spa

Minabella Beauty Resort

Fitness Center

First Place

YMCA of Greater Omaha

Winners

Lied Activity Center

Planet Fitness

Float Therapy

First Place

Float Center

Winner

True REST Float Spa

Hair Salon

First Place

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

Winners

Salon Z3

John Edwards Salon

Laser Hair Removal

First Place

Milan Laser Hair Removal

Winners

Ideal Image

Dr. Joel Schlessinger / Skin Specialists

Massage Therapy

First Place

Monica Johnson, LMT

Winners

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

Intuitive Wellness with Makala

Med Spa

First Place

Lovely Skin Spa

Winners

Skin Like a Pearl

Dreams Med Spa

Men’s Haircut & Shave

First Place

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

Winners

Scissors & Scotch

Groom

Nail Salon

First Place

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

Winners

Minabella Beauty Resort

Martini Nails & Spa

Tanning Salon

First Place

Sun Tan City

Winners

Palm Beach Tan

Shine Spray Tanning & Waxing

Tattoo Parlor

First Place

Eternal Tattoo & Body Piercing

Winners

Big Brain

Eye Candy Tattoo

