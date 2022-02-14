Best bad credit loans with guaranteed approval (fast and instant approval loans online)

Not sticking to a credit agreement (late and missed payments, for example)

Credit card debt

Bankruptcy

A county court judgment

Paying just the minimum amount on a credit card each month

Identify theft

No credit history (this one might seem unfair, but a credit reference agency has nothing to go on when determining your credit history if you’ve never taken out a loan or a credit card)

What’s the Easiest Loan to Get with Bad Credit?

As we said earlier, there are around five types of bad credit loans. How difficult or easy it is to obtain any of them comes down to your exact credit score, as well as the terms themselves (are they favorable to you?).

Generally, though, payday loans are often the easiest to secure with bad credit scores because they’re small and have higher interest rates, which means companies are more willing to agree to them. However, rather than monthly payments, you typically have to repay the loan much faster than any other type of bad credit personal loan.

Who are the Best Lenders for Bad Credit Loans?