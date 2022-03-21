The best bitcoin casinos & crypto casino sites ranked for bonuses, crypto games, and mobile compatibility in 2022

As the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency goes from strength to strength, more possibilities enter the mainstream and more uses become possible.

The latest? Gambling online at the best Bitcoin crypto casinos.

In this article, you'll find comprehensive reviews of the top 10 best Bitcoin casinos available online - using criteria formulated by players like you.

Whether you’re a blockchain veteran or a first time crypto casino player, we're here to give you the low down on everything you need to know about Bitcoin casinos.

Best Bitcoin Crypto Casinos

1. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 350+ online casino games on offer

Excellent design and functionality

Provably fair with Curacao license

Eye-catching bonuses and promotions

Award-winning

Cons:

Free spins no deposit bonus requires email verification

Bitstarz, one of the first crypto casinos that launched back in 2014, is a fantastic casino that has won many awards, including Player's Choice Casino of the Year 2018 and Best Customer Support 2020.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

With a fantastic 3200+ games on offer, it is unthinkable that you could ever run out of options to play on BitStarz.

It is not only the vast array of different styles, themes and game variants on offer that has us raving about BitStarz, it is the quality of their games on offer that makes things really exciting.

From their movie-themed slots to their awesome table games and high-octane live dealer games, things just get more exciting at BitStarz online casino.

Not all of the games are available to all players all over the world, however, with so much on offer, you are sure to find hours of entertainment fun with their games selection.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.7/5

What could be any better than the chance to win a Tesla? That is exactly how awesome the rewards and bonuses are on Bitstarz. Apart from once having the chance to win a Tesla, BitStarz also has a few welcome and deposit bonuses.

The standard first deposit bonus is 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins while their VIP first deposit bonus is 125% up to 1 BTC plus 100 free spins. They also have regular game-specific, day-specific and other random promotions available to keep things exciting.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

BitStarz does not have a dedicated downloadable app, however, they do have a fully mobile adapted website that is brilliant to use. It retains the slick look and feel of the desktop version along with the excellent game graphics and animation.

It is very responsive with absolutely no lag at all and all of the casino games from the desktop are available on their mobile platform. This is impressive when you consider just how many games the site has on offer.

Banking: 4.8/5

The banking options at BitStarz are as great as it gets. They’ve got a standard menu of cryptocurrencies on offer like ETH, BTC, LTC, and DOGE plus MoonPay, Neteller and Skrill.

BitStarz has some of the highest ratings of all Bitcoin casinos for banking safety and security - backed up by excellent ‘10 minutes or less’ withdrawal times that are completely free of fees.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

When it comes to their customer support, BitStarz does not disappoint. They offer live chat, social media support on Twitter and Facebook and support via email.

A feature that we think is really cool, and one that we haven’t seen at other online Bitcoin casinos, is the option to request a call back so you don’t have to wait on hold.

2. 7Bit Casino - Best Online Bitcoin Casino for Deposit Bonuses

Pros:

Great welcome deposit bonus for crypto

Heavy focus on crypto games

Excellent 24/7 customer support

4000+ games on offer

Cons:

Withdrawal limits

Nestling in at number three is 7Bit Casino. Officially licensed and founded in 2014, they clearly set out to do something a little different and have succeeded in delivering a great gaming experience all wrapped up in a funky old-school theme.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

With an incredible 4000+ games on offer, the problem with 7Bit is not a lack of games on offer, but rather, where does one start? With over 60 top gaming providers on their books, you will never want for quality games to keep you occupied for hours on end.

With so many jackpot slots, live dealer options and a great poker room, 7Bit Casino is as exciting as it gets in online gambling. They also have some exciting Bitcoin exclusive games that are world-class.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.8/5

This is the area where 7Bit Casino excels most at: they offer a fantastic 4-tier deposit bonus.

The first deposit sign up bonus is 100% up to 1.5 BTC with 100 free spins added into the mix. The second deposit gets 50% up to 1.5 BTC, the third is 50% up to 1.25 BTC. Finally, on the fourth they offer 100% up to 1 BTC.

They have many other promotions and rewards programs available, especially on their VIP program which is represented by a different luxury car at different levels.

You can also earn Comp Points just for playing which can be redeemed in different ways.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

We absolutely love the 7Bit Casino mobile platform. Again, it does not offer a downloadable app and has a fully mobile adapted browser but the quality of the overall product is high-level.

It probably has something to do with the funky themes and graphics, but playing on 7Bit Casino’s mobile function is absolutely fantastic.

We have read that the mobile functionality can be slow and sluggish at times, however, this only happened once during our review and worked perfectly from thereon.

Banking: 4.6/5

7Bit has an extensive banking offering where you will find all of the usual methods and more. They offer quite a few cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ripple, Doge, Ethereum, and Bitcoin cash.

7Bit Casino enjoys a stellar reputation as one of the safest and secure online gambling houses as far as banking options are concerned.

Expect online casino withdrawals to be processed in a matter of minutes.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

They also deliver nicely on the customer support front with their service being offered 24/7 via email. Sure, we found the response time to be ample (expect to have an answer within a few hours) but it’s not even the best on their site.

The live chat is much better, with responses typically being received within minutes.

Their FAQ is also arguably the most stripped down and simple in the business. This is great for veteran players who want a quick explanation and not a long walk-through of the issue.

3. mBit - Best Variety of Bitcoin Casino Games

Pros:

A large variety of games on offer

Lightning-fast withdrawals

Good deposit bonuses

Great design

Cons:

Not all games are available to all players

Bitstarz is another of the top crypto casinos online, even if it may only accept deposits from a small batch of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Doge, and Tether.

In all the online casino is excellently designed and fun to look at, especially the humble bragging of their homepage banner claiming the average withdrawal takes less than 10 minutes.

Games Selection; 4.8/5

We highly rate mBit Casino’s selection of games they have on offer, not only for the sheer volume but also for their wide array of different types, themes and variants of their games. Every kind of game imaginable is playable at mBits Casino and the quality is hard to beat.

We are particular fans of their video poker offering and have spent many hours enjoying Casino Hold’Em. But if you prefer live dealer games or even dice, mBits Casino has a lot of everything on the entertainment front.

Additionally, mBit has a great menu of provably fairBitcoin casino games.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.6/5

mBits Casino understands what it is to roll out the red carpet for their new and existing players.

The first welcome bonus is 110% up to 1 BTC plus 300 free spins. The second deposit bonus is 100% up to 2.5 BTC with the last deposit bonus being 75% up to 1.5 BTC.

Other rewards include a refer a friend bonus where both parties win free spins and a 30% deposit bonus and many other promotions that they regularly run.

Their 2X100% Reload Fridays promo is also arguably the best reload bonus in the business.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

mBit Casino’s mobile functionality is top-notch. They have a fully mobile-adapted browser site that translates everything you already love about their desktop version nicely into a mobile platform that is easy to use and a pleasure to play.

Like most of our Bitcoin gambling sites, the mobile functionality works well on all devices, with all of the games from the desktop available on their mobile platform.

Banking: 4.5/5

mBit offers payment options using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Tether.

Once you have your cryptocurrency wallet, transferring funds is as simple as entering in your long code as provided by the deposit portal. Their deposit and withdrawal times are lightning-fast taking less than 10 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

They also have fantastic customer support chops as they offer an exceptionally efficient and professional support service 24/7 via email and live chat.

Naturally, being such a big name in the world of online crypto gambling, they also offer a number of social media outlets for their players who prefer to chat on other platforms.

4. CloudBet - Best Customer Service of any Online Bitcoin Casino Site

Pros:

Prompt and professional 24/7 customer service

No withdrawal limits

Great welcome bonus

Provably fair casino

Cons:

Proof of identity is required for all withdrawals

Cloudbet gets right into it with their homepage quote 'Best Bitcoin Casino since 2013'. While we don't quite agree with them, we do think they deserve a spot in the top 5 - mostly due to their phenomenal customer support service.

Games Selection: 4.5/5

When it comes to the selection of games they have on offer, Cloudbet does a great job in providing something for everyone. You will find many of the best games available on their site, along with some lesser-known but fantastic games to discover for yourself.

They have an exceptional live dealer gaming offering with all of the game software being provided by the brilliant Evolution Gaming, arguably the king of live dealer gaming software providers.

With over 2000 online casino games here it’s almost impossible to get bored.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.3/5

Cloudbet offers its new players a fantastic 100% up to 5 BTC first deposit bonus. What’s different here is that the bonus is released in small increments for every 150 loyalty points earned - a nice alternative to players who don’t have hours to grind.

They also have numerous spot and weekly rewards to entice their players to keep on playing. Free spins, feature buy discounts, and reload bonuses are always on offer.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Cloudbet’s mobile functionality is so good that it feels as if you are using an app, even if they don’t have a dedicated app to download. The site’s fully mobile adaptability is outstanding and they really went to town to design a wonderful mobile platform.

It is a perfectly designed, yet somehow simplified version of their desktop version that retains all of its functionality with much less fuss.

Banking: 4.5/5

As a crypto-exclusive casino, you will find many Bitcoin and altcoin banking options available. Crypto players who like to use Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche and others will find a great home here.

A great advantage of playing on this Bitcoin casino is that there is no withdrawal limit. You will be asked to provide a photo ID for all withdrawals though, however, this is a standard norm with all reputable online Bitcoin casinos so there shouldn’t be an issue with that.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Cloudbet is available 24/7 via live chat and email, along with providing easy Twitter customer service as well.

Their dedicated complaints resolution department is world-class and it seems as if their general favorable reviews are testament to how seriously they take their customer service.

Do keep in mind that players from some countries will need a VPN to access the site.

5. Wild Casino - Best Crypto Casino for Crypto Variety

Pros:

Big variety of payment methods

Long term solid reputation

Bitcoin exclusive boosts

Excellent welcome bonus

Cons:

Limited number of slots

Arriving at number five is Wild Casino, one of the longest-tenured casinos on the list having first been established all the way back in 1991. When talking of best Bitcoin casinos this is practically prehistoric, though we’re happy to note that they’re as modern and cool as any.

Games Selection: 4.4/5

With just under 380 different games on offer, you would be forgiven for feeling a little disappointed in Wild Casino when you compare it to others on this list, however, that doesn’t stop it from being a worthy casino to play.

It has a nice mix of different games to offer its players and their focus seems to be on quality, rather than quantity. They have over 18 different live casino games on offer as well as a fantastic selection of table games that deliver some of the best gameplay in the industry.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.8/5

With a fantastic 300% up to $3000, Wild Casino offers some of the best bonuses and rewards available online today. Your bonus arrives in the form of bonus cash, however, they cannot be used in the live dealer games and has a standard 30x wagering requirement.

They don’t end there either. Wild Casino has a number of ongoing rewards programs including regular reload bonuses, refer a friend rewards, and free spins.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

More than half of all Wild Casino’s players prefer to play on mobile and they have done a great job in developing a great mobile platform for their players to enjoy.

Although they do not have their own dedicated downloadable app, their website is fully mobile adapted and offers all of the excellent game play of their desktop site.

We tested their online casino app on both Android and iOS devices and both worked really well with absolutely no lag whatsoever.

Banking: 4.8/5

Wild Casino's deposit methods and commitment to inclusivity are what stand out from the rest. It currently boasts a range of 18 ways to deposit your cash or cryptocurrency, making it an excellent place for both fiat currency and cryptocurrency users to gamble online.

The following methods are currently available: Bitcoin, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Visa, eCheck, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, USDcoin, MoneyGram, money orders, and bank transfers.

Though they’re not as quick as our other crypto casinos, expect to get withdrawals in 48 hours or less.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

We love Wild Casino because they’re one of the few online crypto casinos that offer 24/7 email support. That said, even though they’re quite prompt it’s still much faster going through their responsive live chat service.

There’s also a really handy Bitcoin depositing FAQ which is great for new crypto depositors. In fact, the entire FAQ setup was one of the most smooth and intuitive we found.

6. Stake.com - Best Mobile Bitcoin Casino

Pros:

Great mobile functionality

Clean and intuitive design

Officially licensed

Great giveaways and races promos

Cons:

No welcome bonus

At number 6, staking its claim for your time and crypto is the 2017-founded Stake.com. Featuring excellent design and functionality, this is definitely a bitcoin casino site worth your time and attention.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Stake.com has a great mix of online casino games which include many of the usual suspects such as slots, table games, live casino, jackpot slots, virtual games, blackjack, roulette, Baccarat, feature buy-in and game shows.

What is interesting is that they have 16 exclusive games which are top-notch and a pleasure to play. The site leans more towards slots and jackpot slots, however, their table games are of exceptional quality.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.2/5

Curiously, Stake.com does not offer any welcome bonus which is rare for online casinos, however, they make up for this fact somewhat with their other promotions they have on offer and the fact that they advertise themselves as a site that concentrates on lightning fast withdrawals.

They have a daily $100,000 race where you earn more prize points the more you play and another weekly $50,000 where 10 lucky players have the chance to win $5,000 each.

They have over 15 other similar promotions and seem to favor dropping regular cash prizes over the more traditional welcome bonus.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Stake.com takes the design and layout of their whole offering to another level. The desktop version is so clean and well laid out that it has a mobile app feel to it. This is even better when playing on their mobile adapted site.

It’s uncluttered while still offering all of the game excitement of the desktop version. It is a simple and beautiful online crypto casino to navigate and is super responsive with no lag whatsoever. We cannot recommend their mobile site enough for its first-class layout and design.

Banking: 4.5/5

Stake.com is a crypto-exclusive casino and as such, you will find a number of cryptocurrencies accepted on their deposits and withdrawals such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tron, and Ripple.

Additionally, they have a feature where you can buy cryptocurrencies on their website using fiat currencies.

Their withdrawals are almost instant (ours took a little less than an hour) and while there are fees involved, they are minimal. We love that they take their responsible gambling seriously and have a special self-exclusion section where you can set your own limits responsibly.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

On their customer support side, they have an amazing 24/7 live chat support where we were greeted within 30 seconds of leaving a message.

That is pretty smart stuff when compared to other live chat support functions where you can be left waiting. You can also contact them via email.

7. Slots.lv - Best Online Bitcoin Casino for Tournaments

Pros:

Best selection of slots

Special Bitcoin casino bonuses

Excellent 24/7 customer support

Officially licensed

Cons:

No sports betting

Slots.lv is a well-known face in the world of online gambling and Bitcoin casino sites. It is owned by the same company that owns Ignition, another featured crypto casino on this list. It is a fast-paced online casino that has a lot to offer every player of all skill levels.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Slots.lv’s tournament offering is top of the line. Whether you’re looking for slots, blackjack, or roulette tournaments they’ve got them starting almost every 15 minutes. With lots of cash prizes and free spins to give away.

They have a strong focus on video slots but also offer video poker, keno, bingo, black jack, live casino games, baccarat, roulette and a whole lot of other games to keep players entertained for hours on end.

They also offer over 50 jackpot slots which happen to be some of the best in the business. Their selection isn’t as big as other Bitcoin casinos listed in this review, however, it is a perfect mix and the quality is more than any casual player needs.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.6/5

Slots.lv likes to incentivize their new and existing players with some healthy welcome and deposit bonuses. They offer 300% up to $1500 for their Bitcoin players with a 35x wagering requirement.

They also offer a bumper 150% up to $750 on the next 8 deposits, which is fantastic by any standard.

They also have a number of Bitcoin exclusive rewards programs such as their Monthly Bitcoin Giveaway promotion where 1/4 of a Bitcoin is up for grabs.

Bitcoin depositors will also love their Weekly Double Up. Here you can get 150% up to $250 two times a week, plus 50 free spins every time you make a qualifying deposit of $20 or more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Slots.lv has clearly invested heavily into their mobile offering and it shows with their fantastic mobile functionality.

Typically, you would find that the desktop offering has more games than the mobile offering but the opposite is true for Slots.lv - the mobile function has more games than their desktop version.

Banking: 4.6/5

Banking with Slots.lv is as easy as it gets. While not a crypto-exclusive casino, they lean more towards cryptocurrency players with their banking options.

They accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin and all of their crypto transactions are completely free of all fees.

Additionally, their payouts are lightning-fast with all cryptocurrencies paying out within 24 hours.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

On the customer support front, we are not major fans of the fact that you have to crawl through their help page before you can access their live chat support, however, they are quick to respond or you can email them.

Emails usually take around 72 hours to get a response, however, they answered our questions via live chat within 10 minutes.

8. Red Dog Casino - Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Casino Site

Pros:

Simple and easy to use online casino

Free play mode on all games

All transactions are free of all fees

Special Bitcoin deposit bonus boost

Cons:

Limited table games

Red Dog Casino arrived on the online gambling scene relatively recently in 2019, but quickly built a reputation for high-quality Bitcoin casino action, offering a special BTC deposit bonus and a wide range of Bitcoin games to choose from.

Game Selection: 3.8/5

Simple yet sophisticated is what we think when we look through the selection of almost 200 games available on Red Dog Casino. The design and layout makes everything seem so sleek and organized.

Like most Bitcoin casino sites, slots make up the majority of the games listed here, though we also enjoyed trying out their speciality games list including unique games like Banana Jones.

If you’re a table game lover though beware - there are less than 10 options here and the blackjack versions could use a bit of a touch up.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.5/5

Red Dog offers bonuses all day and every day. New players can grab 235% extra plus 50 free spins. There is a 35x wagering requirement, however, this is standard among online casinos.

They also have different bonuses available to their existing players, one of which sticks out for its generosity and possible frequency. Their 24/7 Bonus is redeemable as many times as you want and crypto depositors can grab up to 180% matches each time.

It’s also not uncommon to see free spins offers in conjunction with newly launched slot games.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Red Dog Casino’s beautiful desktop design and layout translates into a wonderful mobile optimized browser that is just as simple and sophisticated as their desktop version.

Their elegant red, black and white online casino is easy on the eyes. The browser is super responsive with absolutely no lag and none of the incredible graphics quality is lost.

Banking: 4.5/5

Banking with Red Dog Casino is a little limited in comparison to with other Bitcoin casinos, however, they offer the bare necessities wrapped in an exceptionally sophisticated security blanket.

Over and above the fiat currencies, they offer Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether on the cryptocurrency side.

That said, the only crypto you’ll be able to cash out is Bitcoin. These withdrawals are processed within 1-3 business days. Do keep in mind also that the minimum payout is $150, which is a bit on the high side though certainly no issue for high rollers.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

On their customer service front, we love their telephone support as it always instils an added layer of confidence to be able to talk to a representative on the phone.

Like most online casinos, they have 24/7 live chat available as well as email customer support.

9. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker

Pros:

Best for bitcoin poker play

A high volume of player traffic

Solid selection of Bitcoin casino games

Easy user interfacing

Cons:

Low sign up bonus

Fees charged on deposits

Ignition demands your attention for a number of reasons, including an officially licensed offering of a large number of crypto casino games. But if you're coming to Ignition, chances are it's for poker.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

While a little light on the overall number of games on offer, Ignition remains our casino of choice when it comes to their poker offering.

This is evident by the sheer volume of poker traffic you will see on this online casino site. At any given time, there are between 1000-3000 players online competing for their amazing jackpots.

Be sure to check out their “Zone Poker”, an action-packed adrenaline-filled dedicated poker section that offers some of the best poker to be had online.

Their casino counts around 200 games including all the classic video slots and table games. They’ve also got a great e-sports betting platform, as well as one of the best live dealer casinos going - variety is the spice of life here.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.6/5

On the rewards and bonuses front, Ignition Casino has a lot of exciting things to offer its new and existing players. On the poker side, they offer 150% up to $1500 for their crypto players and if the traditional casino is your game of choice, they offer an identical 250% up to $1500.

Ignition has a brilliant $2,000,000 weekly tournament poker prize pool as well as daily, day and night tournaments with decent prizes to be won. There are also crypto-exclusive rewards to incentivise their players to use cryptocurrencies as their currency of choice.

From free spins to the chance to earn Ignition Miles, they have many fantastic offers for their cryptocurrency players.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Ignition Casino has a fully adapted mobile-friendly user interface which is a pleasure to navigate. Although it does not have a dedicated downloadable app, you hardly notice that the adapted browser is not an app in itself, such is its excellent mobile offering.

The whole site is well laid out and you can find what you are looking for with ease. Some of the games are quite graphic-intensive but none of the magic is lost on the smaller screen and the site is very responsive.

Banking: 4.4/5

While Ignition Casino does offer fiat currency options on its banking platform, it is clear that they are geared towards cryptocurrency users at this Bitcoin casino.

Because they prefer working with a decentralized digital currency, you can transact directly with Ignition as opposed to having to go through a third-party payment provider.

They offer a decent selection of Bitcoin and altcoin options and of course, they still have credit card and voucher options for those wishing to keep things traditional with fiat currencies.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Ignition also has a great customer support offering.

They have a dedicated help center on their website but should you need to contact their customer support, you can do so via 24/7 live chat support and email.

10. SuperSlots - Top Online Crypto Casino for Slots

Pros:

Best for crypto slots

Good selection of cryptocurrency deposit options

Exclusive crypto deposit bonus

Great mobile functionality

Cons:

No demo or free play games on offer

Last but not least on our list of top Bitcoin casinos is SuperSlots. This is the newest kid on the block that we've featured in this list, having only just broken onto the scene during 2020. It’s got great design, a fine selection of games, and crypto deposit support.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Super Slots, as the name suggests offers endless hours of slot-playing fun but that is not all they are known for.

They have a nice selection of casino games on offer from baccarat, video poker and table games to fantastic live casinos, namely the bigger black live casino and the slightly smaller red live casino.

The quality of the jackpots are outstanding and offer a great fully immersive video-game-like experience. Games such as Wolf Moon Rising and Lucky Clovers are some of our favouries which feature among their wide list of games on offer.

Rewards and Bonuses: 4.6/5

Super Slots also delivers nicely on the welcome bonus front by offering a fantastic 400% up to $4000 to their new cryptocurrency players. Granted, there is a high 48x wagering requirement on top of that but it is quite a whack of a welcome bonus to begin with.

Their rewards do not end there, you can qualify for free spins, VIP rewards and many many more promotional tit bits they have on offer such as Tuesday Top Up, VIP Reload, and Hump Day Special.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

When it comes to its mobile functionality, Super Slots doesn’t disappoint. We love their fully adapted, mobile optimized crypto casino and find the whole layout a pleasure to use. It’s not the flashiest of mobile sites but that part of what we like about it.

It keeps things simple and easy to use. We tested it on both Android and iOS devices and on both occasions we were impressed with the site’s responsiveness and ease of use.

Banking: 4.6/5

Banking on Super Slots is crypto-awesome. They offer all of the bigger coins such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Solana and Ripple.

Super Slots has a fast payout time as well, which always earns an extra point in our book.

There is a $20 minimum deposit on all their payment methods but we don’t think this is necessarily high.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

They also do not disappoint on their customer support and have some of the finest professional customer support representatives available in online gambling today.

You can contact them via email and live chat. We have heard that they do not always respond to their emails; however, we have never experienced this issue.

Additionally, their 24/7 live chat support staff answered our questions within 10 minutes.

How We Chose the Best Bitcoin Casinos & Crypto Casino Sites

Game Selection

Game selection is critical to what makes up a great online casino. It is not only important that an online casino offers a large volume of games, but that the quality and variety of Bitcoin casino games on offer are up to standard.

Rewards and Bonuses

What better way to start your journey with a new online casino than with a healthy welcome bonus or two? Although a welcome bonus is appreciated, we also check out a casino’s regular ongoing promotions in order to decide on the best online casino for your requirements.

Mobile Compatibility

We’re an on the go society and the demand for smart mobile compatibility at Bitcoin casinos is ever growing. Fortunately, the best Bitcoin casinos have updated their offering to offer mobile adapted browsing, although some have done a better job than others.

Banking

Naturally, people get nervous about depositing at Bitcoin casinos they haven't heard of before, wondering whether they can trust the company behind them.

We get that, which is why we place value on safe and secure online casinos that offer a plethora of banking options for all players from different regions.

Online Bitcoin Casinos: FAQ

What is a Bitcoin casino?

Put simply, it's an online casino that uses Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as a primary payment method to fund the gambling on the website.

It doesn't have to be exclusively funded by cryptocurrency, although some are. In general, at a crypto casino, you can deposit in the cryptocurrency of your choice and then play with the account balance displaying in the currency of your choice (to avoid confusion).

What's the difference between a Bitcoin casino and a traditional online casino?

Online Bitcoin casinos accept Bitcoin and sometimes other cryptocurrencies as a funding method to play the BTC casino games and gamble online.

Traditional online casinos will use fiat currencies (which is normal money, to you and me) as a form of funding. Some Bitcoin casinos may use exclusive Bitcoin casino games you can only access using your cryptocurrency.

What types of cryptocurrencies can I use in Bitcoin casinos online?

Bitcoin itself is the most popular way of funding online casinos. Otherwise, it depends on which of our top crypto casino sites you are gambling at.

You can typically expect the best crypto casinos to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Litecoin, and Tether while some other altcoins like Cardano, Chainlink, Ripple, and more can be accepted as well.

This is in contrast to other top online casinos which usually only accept credit cards, wire transfers, and only one or two cryptos.

How can I use Bitcoin to make a deposit to an online casino?

First of all, you'll need a BTC exchange wallet opened in your name, typically with a popular broker like Coinbase or Bittrex.

Once you've got a wallet with Bitcoin in it, choose from one of the recommended Bitcoin casinos on our list, grab the address for your personal Bitcoin casino wallet there, and send the money.

The typical transaction takes just 10 minutes (less for some other coins).

What's the advantage of using a best Bitcoin casino over a traditional one?

The main draw for using Bitcoin casinos is their convenience and efficiency when it comes to depositing and withdrawing funds.

Traditional fiat currencies and online casinos can sometimes take days for your hard-earned winnings to reach your bank account, while online Bitcoin casino sites can take as little as minutes.

Can Bitcoin casinos be rigged?

Generally, check to see that the website is licensed and checked by third parties for fairness before opening an account anywhere.

We’ve done that work for you, so regarding the crypto casinos above the answer is a resounding no - each trusted Bitcoin casino here is independently audited for fairness.

How do I know what the best bitcoin casino is for me?

Hopefully, our Bitcoin casino guide has helped you out in choosing.

Each Bitcoin casino site can sometimes be a subjective matter. Do you value welcome bonuses over design? Maybe you'd prefer a place that's been around longer and is more reputable? There's no wrong answer to any of this.

Using our extensive research and methodology we tried to formulate a list of best Bitcoin casino sites that hit more than just a few notes. Fun, security, bonuses, and general design are basic benchmarks that we think the best Bitcoin gambling sites should be hitting.

How to Sign Up and Play at a Crypto Casino

Click the green sign up button in the top right corner

Enter your desired username, password, and currency

Add your email address

Agree to the terms and conditions

Click ‘sign up’

Check your email for a verification link

If it is not in your inbox, it might be in your spam.

Click the link to verify your registration

Deposit using your desired cryptocurrency of choice

Select the cryptocurrency of your choice

Send the crypto to your casino’s wallet using your Bitcoin wallet (or other crypto)

Start the fun!

Wrap-Up: What Are the Top Bitcoin Casino Sites?

Ultimately we decided that Bitstarz deserved the number one spot when it comes to the best Bitcoin casinos online.

It hit all the important benchmarks with relative ease, including being exclusively crypto-focused, impeccably designed, and offering unique and eye-catching bonuses and promotions.

mBit and 7Bit Casino are amazing online crypto casinos in their own right. At the end of the day, you may find you want something different to scratch your crypto casino itch.

The choice is yours, we just hope this guide on best Bitcoin casinos has helped you along the way and urge you to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: