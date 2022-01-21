'Best in the industry:' Greater Omaha Packing leads the way with employee incentives, care

People – as in employees – are the foundation of everything that happens at Greater Omaha Packing Company.
As such, they are committed to being the employer of choice by paying the highest wages and offering the best benefits in the industry, as well as meeting employees’ needs including health, well-being and success inside and outside the workplace.
So when the COVID vaccine became available last year, Greater Omaha Packing made it a priority to not only offer it to staff but worked diligently to attain a high vaccination rate as a company.
This not only makes it possible for them to continue to process 2,400 head of cattle each day, but also keep supply chains strong and costs in check.
“We launched a COVID vaccination campaign using flyers, videos, testimonials, messages from leadership to encourage and educate our team members on why it is crucial to get vaccinated,” said Mo Gdid, Vice President of Human Resources.
“Management workforce and leaders took the lead and got their vaccinations first to set the example. Vaccination was voluntary this whole time to employees, but we found numerous ways to get them engaged and vaccinated.”
A few ways management incentivized the vaccination process include:
• Paying employees for the time and allowed flexibility to get their vaccine
• Providing transportation for them to get their vaccine
• Giving a variety of different incentives to encourage vaccination (meat boxes and meat vouchers from Greater Omaha Packing, smart TVs, gift cards)
“We partnered initially with One World to get a vaccination event once,” Gdid said. “From there, we regularly scheduled vaccination events with the Douglas County Health Department (at least once a month) to provide convenient access.”
As of Dec. 20, 2021, Greater Omaha Packing mandated vaccines for all new hires, but it remains voluntary for current employees.
They also regularly share COVID updates internally using a mass-text messaging system, social media and line meetings. They currently stand at 92% (1,244) of employees vaccinated and 42% (568) having received boosters.
“We kept our workforce educated on COVID and the importance of the vaccine to assure them that the science and data support the fact that the vaccines are our best tool to fight the pandemic and end it,” Gdid said.
“It was critical to have (vaccination) rates high and pass our initial goal of 75 percent. Today, our goal is 100 percent for the first set of vaccines and boosters, which is why we are continuing with our strategy for that. Team members' health and safety is our priority, and we want them to protect themselves at work and outside in the community and protect their loved ones.”
As was well-documented, the beef industry was challenged in the early stages of the pandemic, but Greater Omaha Packing took many measures to keep team members safe.
When they were available, vaccines were one tool for that.
“We respected opposition and simply focused on educating our team members in every opportunity around the importance of the vaccines,” Gdid said. “We initially had over 40 percent (of staff) against it. But with time, our efforts and peer testimonies, we were able to slowly and surely turn that number around and get closer to our goal.”
Greater Omaha Packing’s proactive approach to COVID and vaccinations is just one example of what makes them one of the best in the industry.
The average team member can earn more than $60,000 a year. Benefits include medical, vision and dental (after 30 days), paid time off and company-observed holiday, a 401(k) company match (after the first year), childcare and preschool stipends, education reimbursement and a variety of onsite classes.
The company also excels in the industry with operations excellence – focusing on the little details in their products from start to finish.
“It only makes sense we take care of our employees comprehensively,” Gdid said. “We care about the whole person. We want them to be the best version of themselves. Supporting their professional development and also their families. This is why our benefits are the best in the industry.”
And with growth comes more opportunities for advancement and reward.
“We offer a lot of growth opportunities,” Gdid said. “A lot of our managers are promoted from within. We want the employees to know that their journey at Greater Omaha may start in production, but with our programs, we want to see them grow into leadership opportunities.”