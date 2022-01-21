'Best in the industry:' Greater Omaha Packing leads the way with employee incentives, care

As was well-documented, the beef industry was challenged in the early stages of the pandemic, but Greater Omaha Packing took many measures to keep team members safe.

When they were available, vaccines were one tool for that.

“We respected opposition and simply focused on educating our team members in every opportunity around the importance of the vaccines,” Gdid said. “We initially had over 40 percent (of staff) against it. But with time, our efforts and peer testimonies, we were able to slowly and surely turn that number around and get closer to our goal.”

Greater Omaha Packing’s proactive approach to COVID and vaccinations is just one example of what makes them one of the best in the industry.

The average team member can earn more than $60,000 a year. Benefits include medical, vision and dental (after 30 days), paid time off and company-observed holiday, a 401(k) company match (after the first year), childcare and preschool stipends, education reimbursement and a variety of onsite classes.

The company also excels in the industry with operations excellence – focusing on the little details in their products from start to finish.