Best-selling authors to headline inspiring event for young professionals in virtual summit

More than 1,500 young professionals from all across the region will once again be dialed in for the annual YP Summit, the largest, most energetic, and most connected young professional development conference in the country.

As usual, the content will focus on encouraging transformative change within attendees as they tap into the exciting potential of the young collective.

This year’s theme, "Metamorphosis," is a clarion call to young professionals to not just follow their passions, but develop, nurture and use them to compel action for the greater good. And in the process, possibly inspire deep, personal change that can set their professional growth on a distinctive, more meaningful path.

Amplifying this idea are two keynote speakers that bring high-energy, powerful positivity, and transformative missions that have helped them connect with a global audience hungry for their wisdom and perspective. Jay Shetty and Wes Moore will captivate you with their unique styles of storytelling and reflection.