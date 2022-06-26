 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPONSORED FEATURE

Black Dog's award-winning IT service helps customers navigate 'technical jungle'

Digital Data Technology

Black Dog IT Solutions helps customers navigate through the "technical jungle" by becoming a trusted partner.

 ADOBESTOCK

Omaha has once again chosen Black Dog IT Solutions as one of the best IT support companies in the area.

Black Dog won an Omaha's Choice Award for IT Computer Support in The World-Herald's 2022 contest.

"In our first four years, we’ve made this list twice — thanks to our fantastic customers," says Todd Gillespie, chief technical navigator for Black Dog.

Black Dog helps customers navigate through the "technical jungle" by becoming a trusted partner, Gillespie says.

"If you’re evaluating your current IT provider, or maybe thinking about hiring in-house staff, please take a moment to check us out," says Jamie Hatcher, director of operations for Black Dog.

People are also reading…

Black Dog's approach allows clients to have multiple experts on their team — all with predictable monthly costs. "We’re incredibly scalable, able to help with businesses from one to several hundred users," Hatcher says.

Their experts will monitor your systems and make corrections and adjustments to keep your company running smoothly and securely.

To learn more about how Black Dog IT can help your business, visit www.blackdogitsolutions.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Winner Profiles

Winner Profiles

Profiles of Omaha businesses and recipients of Omaha's Choice Awards.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert