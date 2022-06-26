Black Dog's award-winning IT service helps customers navigate 'technical jungle'

Omaha has once again chosen Black Dog IT Solutions as one of the best IT support companies in the area.

Black Dog IT Solutions 14913 Industrial Road 402-881-3782 www.blackdogitsolutions.com

Black Dog won an Omaha's Choice Award for IT Computer Support in The World-Herald's 2022 contest.

"In our first four years, we’ve made this list twice — thanks to our fantastic customers," says Todd Gillespie, chief technical navigator for Black Dog.

Black Dog helps customers navigate through the "technical jungle" by becoming a trusted partner, Gillespie says.

"If you’re evaluating your current IT provider, or maybe thinking about hiring in-house staff, please take a moment to check us out," says Jamie Hatcher, director of operations for Black Dog.

Black Dog's approach allows clients to have multiple experts on their team — all with predictable monthly costs. "We’re incredibly scalable, able to help with businesses from one to several hundred users," Hatcher says.

Their experts will monitor your systems and make corrections and adjustments to keep your company running smoothly and securely.

To learn more about how Black Dog IT can help your business, visit www.blackdogitsolutions.com.