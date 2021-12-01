Bring on the heat: Moroccan Meatballs add a spicy twist to a homemade family favorite

A spiced-up twist to the family-favorite homemade meatballs, Certified Piedmontese Moroccan Meatballs are easily adjustable to suit the level of heat your taste buds prefer. Make them in under 40 minutes and make enough to satisfy your meatball cravings for days.

Naturally lean, tender beef Certified Piedmontese is committed to producing the healthiest, highest-quality beef products for our customers. Our heritage Piedmontese cattle breed is naturally leaner and more tender, low in fat and high in protein. Try our 100% grass-fed line, the guilt-free red meat for its high nutritional values at Piedmontese.com.

Onions help bind and hold moisture in meatballs to keep every bite bursting with savory juice.

For thrill-seekers, feel free to add more harissa or cayenne powder to the ground meat. Using a whole teaspoon more of spice would crank up the heat and shock your senses.

Meatballs are so versatile, it can be enjoyed plain, with marinara, in a sub, with spaghetti… the possibilities are endless!

Ingredients