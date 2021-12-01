Bring on the heat: Moroccan Meatballs add a spicy twist to a homemade family favorite

A spiced-up twist to the family-favorite homemade meatballs, Certified Piedmontese Moroccan Meatballs are easily adjustable to suit the level of heat your taste buds prefer. Make them in under 40 minutes and make enough to satisfy your meatball cravings for days.
Onions help bind and hold moisture in meatballs to keep every bite bursting with savory juice.
For thrill-seekers, feel free to add more harissa or cayenne powder to the ground meat. Using a whole teaspoon more of spice would crank up the heat and shock your senses.
Meatballs are so versatile, it can be enjoyed plain, with marinara, in a sub, with spaghetti… the possibilities are endless!
Ingredients
Ground chuck and sirloin 3/4lb of each (total of 1.5lbs) – makes about 20-24 meatballs, depending on size.
½ grated onion (or 1 small onion)
2 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp harissa or cayenne powder
1 tsp ginger powder
1 tsp all spice
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp turmeric powder
Salt and pepper to taste (1tsp of each)
¼ cup fresh chopped parsley
¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro
¼ bread crumbs (optional)
2 tbsp avocado oil
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 °F, have the cast iron pan preheat in the oven as well.
2. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl until evenly mixed, then roll the mixture into even balls. Can chill in fridge until you are ready to cook.
3. Carefully pull the pan out of the oven and move to stop top. Set stove top to medium high heat and add avocado oil in cast iron skillet.
put in the meatballs, and return pan back to oven until done, Turning meatballs half way through.
4. Cooked meatballs should have an internal temperature of 160-165°F.