Bursting with flavor, Certified Piedmontese beef takes Juicy Lucy burger to new heights

Directions

4. Lay a large section of plastic wrap flat on the counter. Transfer the burger balls to the wrap. Cover with another piece of wrap and flatten ground beef balls to ¼ inch thickness. Remove the plastic wrap from the tops of the patties. Now, top half of the patties with 1-2 ounces of cheese mixture and carefully transfer the patties without the cheese on to the top of the patties with the cheese. Crimp the edges of the burgers with your fingers and gently reform the patty — transfer burgers to the grill and grill for 3-4 minutes on each side. Transfer the burgers to the buns and top with dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.