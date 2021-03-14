Can we visit grandma? Answers to common questions about life after COVID-19 vaccination

With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, a powerful new tool arrived to help end this pandemic.

In addition to guarding against infection, the vaccines have brought hope that we’re finally on the path toward protecting our families, friends and neighbors and returning to some kind of normalcy.

We're stronger together There’s been a lot of bad news over the past year, but here’s the good news: We have resources and a plan to fight back. If you have further questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or how to keep your family healthy, contact a trusted health care provider.

But we’re not out of the woods. It’s likely going to be many months before we have enough people vaccinated for COVID-19 to not be such a threat. We should be hopeful, but also realistic. And whether you’ve been vaccinated or are awaiting your turn, you need to be informed about the vaccine’s abilities and limitations so you can keep yourself and those around you healthy.

Can the vaccine give me COVID-19?